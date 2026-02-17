Paige Spiranac’s Olive Green Athleisure Set Is An Early Springtime Staple: Get the Look
Paige Spiranac is starting a media company, and of course the SI Swimsuit model announced the news in style. The former professional golfer turned content creator—who first graced the pages of the magazine in 2018—told her over 4 million Instagram followers about the business venture, in collaboration with Pro Shop, earlier today, Feb. 17.
In doing so, she also revealed a sleek, earth-toned activewear look that we previously spotted on a fellow SI Swimsuit model. Here’s how to get your hands on the set today.
Shop Spiranac’s look
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Alo Yoga: Airbrush Race Pace Short Sleeve ($88) and 4" Airbrush High-Waist Race Pace Short ($88)
Along with a neutral-colored snapback, which she opted to wear backwards, Spiranac repped a sporty set from Alo Yoga, specifically in the label’s “Green Olive/Black” colorway. She paired the activewear brand’s Airbrush High-Waist Race Pace Short ($88) with its Airbrush Race Pace Short Sleeve ($88). The latter was formerly worn by three-time SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English in September.
However, in contrast to Spiranac, Williams English paired the top with Alo Yoga's Airbrush High-Waist Race Pace Capri ($128) instead. Learn more about her look here!
Spiranac's SI Swimsuit journey
Six years after her rookie campaign in Aruba, Spiranac made her second SI Swimsuit appearance—this time, as a brand legend. She traveled to Hollywood, Fla., for an elegant shoot with the magazine in 2024 and discussed her growth in the time since making her brand debut.
“I had never seen myself like that before,” Spiranac said of her initial seaside stint with the SI Swimsuit team. “Coming from a golf background, and even though what I would wear would be deemed, you know, a little bit edgy for golf, I had never done a swimsuit photo shoot before. So it was completely different.”
The social media star added, “Seeing those pictures, I was like, ‘That’s me.’ Like, that’s the person I want to be. During that time in my life, I was struggling a lot with confidence, and seeing myself powerful and confident, and just all of these things that I never thought I could be ... after looking at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for such a long time, was just such an out of body experience, and I’ll never forget that moment.”