Paris Hilton Hits Coachella in Daring Black Cut-Out Catsuit
Paris Hilton reminded everyone why she’s the undisputed queen of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The entrepreneur, DJ and reality TV icon turned heads on Day 2 in Indio, Calif., in a strikingly skin-baring black catsuit that left little to the imagination.
The one-piece featured dramatic all-over cut-outs and a stringy silhouette that showed off her slim, statuesque figure. Custom-made by Hana O’Connor of small business Crop It Like It’s Hot, the edgy, strappy number was designed to hug Hilton’s frame to perfection and was paired with matching black fingerless gloves with thumb holes for an extra fierce effect.
The 44-year-old accessorized the bold ensemble with sleek, oversized black sunglasses, a silver chain choker and high pigtails positioned at the back of her head, adding just the right amount of playful festival flair. After the sun set over the desert, Hilton threw on a fuzzy white cropped jacket, effortlessly transitioning into nighttime chic. It was the ultimate seasoned Coachella veteran move, proving once again that this isn’t her first rodeo.
But her outfit wasn’t just about making a style statement. Hilton took the opportunity to spotlight a meaningful cause close to her heart. “Day 2 #Coachella slay in a custom look by @crop_itlikeits_hot 💖✨,” she captioned her Instagram post, before introducing her fans to the story behind the look.
O’Connor is one of 50 women who received a business recovery grant through Hilton’s nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact and GoFundMe. What started as a plan to support 11 women-owned businesses affected by the Los Angeles fires turned into over $1 million in funding across 50 recipients to help them “rebuild and thrive,” the mom of two, who shares her kids Phoenix and London with husband Carter Reum, explained.
“Hana’s a rave queen with serious vision,” she added. “I’m so proud to wear her design in the desert 🎶👗 This is what #SlivingForSmallBiz is all about—empowering women, celebrating creativity, and showing up for each other 💕.”
“You look amazing 🔥,” Jen Stark commented.
“Cute cute hot hot 🙌🔥,” Taryn Manning added.
“True icon of our lifetime 🔥,” DJ Beatbreaker wrote.
“You’re such a queen for shining your light on others!!! Biggest heart!!! So inspiring ❤️🙌,” Allie Kingsley exclaimed.
“okayyy hottest coachella outfit you’ve ever worn and for a cause 🔥,” Nicole Morrone declared.
“It’s not Coachella is Parischella😮,” Saul Sam chimed.
“She’s an icon, a legend, and she is the moment ✨ 💕 🦄,” one fan gushed.