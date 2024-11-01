Paris Hilton Nails Iconic Britney Spears Schoolgirl Costume
Paris Hilton paid the ultimate tribute to Britney Spears this Halloween by stepping into the icon’s shoes and recreating the iconic schoolgirl look from the singer’s 1998 debut hit, "...Baby One More Time.” This costume is legendary, not only for its instant recognizability and allure but also because it marked the launch of Spears’s career, solidifying her as a pop culture phenomenon.
Nearly 25 years later, the look remains iconic and has been recreated by countless stars, including Hailey Bieber in 2021. Coincidentally, the Rhode skincare founder took things to the next level by dressing up as Nicole Richie opposite Kendall Jenner’s Paris Hilton from The Simple Life this Halloween.
Hilton, a reality TV pioneer, DJ and business mogul, has long been a Hollywood fixture and a symbol of Y2K style herself. Her friendship with Spears dates back to their early days in the spotlight, making this tribute both nostalgic and fitting. The 43-year-old donned a white blouse with the top buttons undone to reveal her burgundy bra and a cardigan draped over her shoulders. She completed the outfit with a charcoal pleated mini skirt, knee-high black socks and platform Mary Jane heels from INGILIZ ($349).
Hilton nailed every detail, from honey-brown bangs and a French manicure to fluffy pink pom-poms in her braided pigtails. The I Am Paris podcast host tapped makeup artist Gregory Arlt who gave her the most ethereal, stunning, flawless glam including a glowy base, rosy blush, chiseled cheekbones and dramatic, dark lashes.
“It’s Britney b---- 😉💕 Love you icon @BritneySpears🥰💖,” the mom of two captioned an incredible series of pics shared with her 26.5 million followers on Oct. 31.
In the cover pic, she posed in front of school lockers similar to the music video, except Hilton’s are hot pink, of course. She was captured looking up at the ceiling while holding a book titled “Bad B----.” In a later image, Hilton sat at a vintage school desk with a dreamy expression that mirrors Spears’s innocent-yet-edgy attitude from the video.
“This is absolutely the most iconic serve ever!!! A Queen supporting THE QUEEN 👸,” the Britney Spears Remixes account commented.
“You always win Halloween 👏,” Anna Zuckerman declared.
“🎶 Hit me, baby, one more time 🎶,” E! chimed.
“THIS IS EVERYTHING,” Rhys Thomas added.
“The queens who raised me 🙌,” Lawren Dawson added.
“An icon cosplaying an icon. So hot! 🥵🔥😍,” one fan gushed.