Penny Lane Proved Denim Works in Any Season With This Stunning Bikini in Switzerland

The two-time SI Swimsuit star wore a beautiful pastel Montce Swim suit for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela this year.

Ananya Panchal

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.

Penny Lane’s second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature was packed with high-fashion and high-altitude moments, but one outfit in particular perfectly blends playful femininity with it-girl edge, and we’re only doing our due diligence by telling you it‘s on sale now!

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. Boots by Birkenstock.

The English model posed for photographer Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland for her sophomore appearance in the magazine. Among many standout, pastel, cool-toned looks, she wore a flirty light denim set from Montce swimwear. Styled to reflect the city’s blend of modern energy and alpine charm, the suit perfectly captured the contrast between snowy softness and urban edge.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. Boots by Birkenstock.

The 30-year-old wore the Bandita Bikini Top ($115.99), a cropped silhouette with puff sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder. The flattering square neckline and button detail add a vintage-inspired flair, while the pull-on fit makes it as comfortable as it is stylish. She paired it with the matching Lulu Bikini Bottom ($70.99), featuring a medium low-rise cut and high-cut leg to elongate her frame. The zig-zag stitch seam at the back created a subtle ruched effect, adding texture and lift. Shop more at Montce.com.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce.

Lane completed the outfit with a pair of rugged Birkenstock boots, adding a grounded, winter-ready twist to the swimwear. The entire set channeled the metropolitan elegance meets ski resort glam aesthetic that defined this year’s Swiss shoot.

She also chose to share that specific ensemble on Instagram, writing, “Ding dong dead … can’t believe this is happening all over again but in Switzerland this time round. Pinch me #siswim2025 @si_swimsuit,” upon the release of the issue in mid-May.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce.

The holistic health coach made her debut with the franchise last year, after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call and posing for Ben Watts in Portugal for her rookie photo shoot.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. Boots by Birkenstock.

“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come,” she previously shared with the magazine. “I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them.”

Today, Lane uses her platform to promote self-love, balanced wellness and authentic beauty. She encourages a sustainable approach to fitness and mental health, reminding her followers that confidence starts from within.

