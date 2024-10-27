Penny Lane Manifested Her SI Swim Feature When She Was 15 Years Old
2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Penny Lane was discovered through the Swim Search last year. When the London native applied to the open casting call, she thought of it as a shot in the dark, never really expecting anything to come from it. She was a huge fan of the franchise and grew up inspired by the women who graced the pages of the iconic annual magazine.
This year, her dreams came true when she not only was named a finalist but also made her debut in the 2024 magazine, which also marked the publication’s special 60th-anniversary issue. The 29-year-old, who will celebrate her next milestone birthday this December, traveled to Portugal with photographer Ben Watts for her feature.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them. Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment,” Lane recalled. “The moment I received the email was absolutely perfect, and it was made all the more special by the fact that I was on the phone with my mum at the time. She’s been my biggest supporter since I was just a 15-year-old girl with those empowering pictures on my wall, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her unwavering belief in me. Even during the tough times when self-doubt crept in, she was always there to encourage me to pursue my dreams and reach for the stars. It’s thanks to her that I am where I am today, and I know that I wouldn’t be here without her constant love and support.”
Today, the certified holistic health coach uses her platform to spark conversations about mental health awareness and beauty and body standards in the modeling and fashion industries. She has starred in campaigns for major brands including Skims, Intimissimi, Charlotte Tilbury, Armani and more, and is also the cofounder of the Pleasure Padel Club, a retro-inspired athleisure label and lifestyle company.
Below are some breathtaking photos from Lane’s SI Swim debut in Portugal.