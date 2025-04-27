Penny Lane Is a Total Poolside Dream in Behind the Scenes Swimsuit Shoot Video
Penny Lane is officially in her poolside dream girl era. The English model and certified holistic health coach recently starred in a stunning shoot captured by photographer Julien Herrera and creatively directed by none other than Hailey Clauson, the SI Swimsuit legend and former cover girl who has posed for the magazine an impressive eight separate years.
Lane brought effortless glamour and versatility to the gig, posing in and around a luxe pool in a series of striking swimwear looks. She rocked everything from classic string bikinis to plunging, minimalist one-pieces in a mix of solid hues. One particularly jaw-dropping moment featured the 30-year-old slipping into a soaking wet black dress that clung perfectly to her hourglass figure, amplifying the shoot’s sexy, sophisticated vibe.
Throughout the video, a behind the scenes sneak peek shared on the newly-engaged couple Hererra and Clauson’s joint IG account, Lane exuded the sultry confidence that has become her signature. She transitioned seamlessly from soft, graceful poses to bold, high-fashion moments, her long blonde locks cascading down her back and flowing with the wind and embodied of modern, understated allure.
“Perfect day with the loveliest team,” Lane commented.
The 30-year-old, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Portugal in 2024, has been vocal about the deeper mission behind her work. “I share Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s passion for promoting healthy body standards, particularly in the fashion industry,” the Swim Search open casting call co-winner previously told the brand. “It is heartening to see that there has been a shift towards more inclusive and body-positive representations in media and advertising, but there is still a long way to go. I believe that everyone should be celebrated for their unique qualities and strengths, rather than being judged based on their appearance or conforming to narrow beauty standards.”
Her commitment to authenticity and wellness shines through in every frame. Lane’s ability to balance vulnerability with strength, sensuality with self-assuredness, continues to set her apart—not just as a model, but as a true force in the industry. Lane is set to make her sophomore appearance in this May’s issue, after posing for Derek Kettela in Switzerland earlier this year.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come,” Lane once recalled. “I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were... Little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”