Everything to Know About Penny Lane, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Penny Lane has been nothing short of a breath of fresh air since arriving on the SI Swimsuit scene as a 2023 Swim Search finalist. After co-winning the annual open casting call and posing for her rookie shoot in Portugal, which was featured in the 2024 magazine, this grounded and brave model returns for a stunning feature from Switzerland for the 2025 issue.
The Cheshire, England model, actress and certified holistic health coach just wrapped up her shoot with Derek Kettela in the breathtaking European country, and though her full gallery of images won’t be released until the magazine hits stands this May, we’re currently sharing special sneak peeks from the incredible location. So far, we’ve revealed Hunter McGrady and Camille Kostek’s return for the 2025 issue, as well as the introduction of rookies Elisha and Renee Herbert.
Lane joins an amazing group of ladies on set in Switzerland for an undeniably gorgeous feature. But don’t just take our word for it. Check out the first official image from her shoot before learning more about the talented star.
Lane’s modeling beginnings
Despite modeling being a lifelong dream for many, the industry can be incredibly competitive and even cruel. Lane knows this feeling all too well, having to go to great lengths in order to fit into a mold.
Beginning her modeling career at 16 years old, Lane was ambitious to make it in the industry, but her journey took an unfortunate turn when she developed unhealthy eating and exercise habits in order to look a certain way and book gigs. She eventually took a step back to prioritize her mental and physical well-being.
Although the break wasn’t planned, it eventually all worked out, as she returned to the industry years later—not just as a successful model but also as a strong advocate for body positivity and wellness.
“On a more personal level, I share Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s passion for promoting healthy body standards, particularly in the fashion industry. It is heartening to see that there has been a shift towards more inclusive and body-positive representations in media and advertising, but there is still a long way to go,” Lane said in 2023. “I believe that everyone should be celebrated for their unique qualities and strengths, rather than being judged based on their appearance or conforming to narrow beauty standards.”
Her impressive résumé
Signed by companies such as IMG Models and Wilhemina Models, Lane has gone on to secure many modeling jobs, including popular brands like Intimissimi and SKIMS. For her debut SI Swimsuit photo shoot, she posed in Portugal alongside the likes of Olivia Dunne, Katie Austin and SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek.
From dreaming about SI Swimsuit to being featured in the magazine, Lane’s younger self would be very proud to know how far she’s come.
“I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them.” Lane previously recalled. “Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”
In addition to modeling gigs, Lane has also launched a career in acting, having appeared in the 2017 DC film Justice League and in Drake’s 2022 music video for “Falling Back.”
Although she’s already worked with notable, big-name brands, the journey has truly just begun for Lane. We’re so excited to welcome her back to the fold for the 2025 issue.