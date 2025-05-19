Presley Oldham’s Jewelry Tells a Story—and Roshumba Williams Brings It Full Circle
Roshumba Williams has long been a force in fashion, gracing the runways of iconic designers, breaking barriers in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and inspiring generations with her poise, beauty and power.
For her 2025 return to the fold, the brand legend added a deeply meaningful layer to her shoot with Yu Tsai in Jamaica: a custom necklace created by New York-based designer Presley Oldham, using archival elements from the collections of his uncle, Todd Oldham. The gold hardware in the piece once adorned the same runway the 56-year-old walked decades ago.
“The piece that Roshumba is wearing is so special because it carries both her history and mine,” Oldham tells SI Swimsuit. “She walked for my uncle Todd many times, and the gold hardware used throughout the piece was originally created for his runway shows by my father. I’m not sure if she knew that when putting it on, but it feels so serendipitous that this piece ended up on her.”
The statement accessory—a dramatic, draped design that can also be worn as a belt—features blush pink freshwater coin pearls paired with sculptural elements salvaged from vintage handbag straps and clasps. The blend of past and present is a hallmark of Oldham’s creative vision, and this piece was no exception. He and his uncle first began working on their upcycled jewelry collaboration in 2022, transforming long-saved buttons and findings into wearable art.
“All of the metals used in my uncle’s collections were crafted by my dad, and now I had the chance to work with them as well,” he notes.
Williams, of course, is no stranger to making history. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1990, becoming one of the brand’s first Black models and helping shift the narrative of who belonged in the pages of the iconic magazine. Her groundbreaking debut was followed by three more consecutive appearances, a return in 2004 and a celebrated comeback in the 60th anniversary issue last year as an official SI Swimsuit Legend.
Olham was moved to see how the piece complemented both the setting and Williams’s powerful presence. “Jewelry has the power to transform people, and I always hope that my work makes someone feel more confident, beautiful and strong,” he says. “You can see her joy and confidence radiating outwards from the images. It brings a smile to my face.”
Todd Oldham, who was a major force in ’90s fashion, remembers working with Williams fondly. “We had so much fun together,” he says. “It is a treat to see her looking so beautiful and wearing Presley’s beautiful re-working of our vintage pieces.”
The necklace made a striking addition to Williams’s photo shoot, expertly styled by the SI Swimsuit fashion editors with a burgundy and gold string bikini from Johanna Ortiz. In some shots, the supermodel posed topless, allowing the accessory to take center stage and underscoring its role as a multi-generational tribute to artistry, fashion history and the timeless power of self-expression.