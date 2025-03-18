Rachael Kirkconnell Is in Her ‘Golden Era’ With Stunning Showpo Collab, Inspired by Confidence, Growth
Rachael Kirkconnell is stepping into her Golden Era—and she’s bringing a stunning new wardrobe with her. The Bachelor alum has partnered with Australian fashion brand Showpo to create a chic collection that’s equal parts effortless and empowering, designed to help women own their spotlight this summer.
Shot in Australia, the exclusive line combines Showpo’s signature aesthetic with Kirkconnell’s classy, feminine style, offering adaptable pieces designed for day-to-night dressing. The 40-piece collection merges sophisticated designs with a free-spirited vibe, encouraging women to embrace their individuality. Featuring breezy mini and maxi dresses alongside elevated matching sets, the collection spans everything from casual brunches to date nights to beach weddings. Each item is available in sizes 2–10, with prices ranging from $59.95 to $149.95.
“We wanted the vibe to be fun, flirty, sexy, and confident, but still elegant and romantic,” she tells SI Swimsuit of the creative process. “It’s a little muted—not too out there—even though we have some fun lace and patterns. The goal was to create pieces you can mix and match, dress up or down, and wear for different events. That’s how I see fashion—I want pieces that will last five or ten years and still feel stylish.”
Inspiration behind the collection
The concept for The Golden Era was inspired by the warm, glowing magic of Golden Hour—that perfect time of day when everything feels illuminated, and your confidence is at its peak. The 28-year-old said the theme felt fitting as she embraces a new phase of her life following her public breakup with former Bachelor star Matt James in January, and opening up about the four-year relationship on Call Her Daddy.
“It was originally a spin on ‘Golden Hour,’ because that’s the epitome of feeling your best. You know you’re going to get a good shot and you’re feeling great,” Kirkconnell explains. “I love Golden Hour, especially with spring and summer coming up, [the name felt appropriate.]”
The new drop combines classic silhouettes with modern details, offering looks that feel fresh yet enduring. Designed with longevity in mind, her vision was to create styles that remain just as fashionable years from now as they are today.
“I’m in a new chapter. I’m hoping this is my ‘golden era,’” she says. “It felt right to name the collection after that—a time that’s exciting, full of possibility and all about embracing what’s ahead. This collection represents a new era for me: trying new things, new experiences and putting [myself] out there.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Design process and her favorite pieces
Kirkconnell’s hands-on involvement in the design process was key to ensuring The Golden Era collection reflected her personal style.
“When we were styling the pieces, it honestly felt like playing dress-up,” the Georgia native recalls of the exciting Polly Pocket-esque process. “It was so fun to mix and match accessories — switching up shoes, bags, and jewelry to create totally different vibes with the same outfit.”
That energy shines through in one of Kirkconnell’s favorite designs—a bold cheetah print maxi dress that channels Y2K nostalgia in a fresh, modern way
Laney Maxi Dress - Mesh Sweetheart Neck Bodycon Dress in Leopard Print, $99.95 (showpo.com)
“I think every girl who grew up in the early 2000s had a love for animal print—whether it was tiger or zebra—and I love that it's having its moment again,” she says. “I just love her. I think she is just so fun and sexy and flattering in all the right places.”
Lace accents also play a major role in the collection, giving a nod to the resurging coastal cowgirl and boho chic trends—aesthetics Kirkconnell has gravitated toward since her high school days.
Tatum Midi Dress - Lace Off Shoulder Side Split Dress in Off White, $99.95 (showpo.com)
“I also love how lace is back in style,” she shares. “Those lace pieces can be dressed up with heels for a night out, or paired with cowboy boots for a casual daytime vibe. I love how versatile they are.”
Kirkconnell’s style philosophy
Kirkconnell prioritizes comfort above all when getting dressed, but that rarely means sacrificing style.
“My first thought when picking an outfit is: How can I be comfortable yet still fashionable or in style? When I’m going out or attending an event—whether it’s a bridal shower, wedding or birthday party—I’ll give up comfort a little bit, but only just enough,” Kirkconnell says with a laugh.
The pieces in her Showpo collection reflect that balance. “I love that you can dress them up or down,” she adds. “They’re breathable and easy to slip on, and I know I’ll feel confident and put together.”
When it comes to accessories, Kirkconnell gravitates toward timeless staples that can elevate any ensemble. “I always try to pack a few great pairs of shoes, a versatile bag and go-to jewelry when I travel,” she says. “That way, I know I can rework the same outfit multiple ways and still feel fresh and stylish.”
View some more of our faves below, shop the full collection here, and browse the website at showpo.com.