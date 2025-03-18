Rachel Sennott Goes Pantsless in All-Black Business Chic Look for New Balenciaga Campaign
Rachel Sennott takes lingerie to a whole new level as she poses in a chic Balenciaga look that would have anyone drooling.
The 29-year-old actress’s all-black ensemble sees different styles come together. Her top consists of a classic black knit sweater that can be worn for any occasion. She pairs this sweater with nothing other than black lace lingerie undergarments adorned with garter belt straps on both sides. These thin black straps lead into black sheer thigh-high tights with dark black detailing.
What better way to complement her outfit than with a gorgeous satchel purse and black closed-toed pointed heels? Last but not least, her Old Hollywood-inspired bob couples seamlessly well with the retro glam aesthetic she has going on in the Instagram post. It’s a great hairstyle for the comedian, putting into question if there’s a style she can’t pull off.
This look marks the second campaign she’s done with the brand thus far in 2025, further cementing that she, indeed, is a Balenciaga girlie. Her first was another look that also gave Old Hollywood glamor—a vibe that the brand seems to want to implement in the upcoming season—but not as cheeky as the second look.
A jet-black dress took the stage with this particular ensemble, a look that may have seemed simple but had sophistication written all over it. Stockings made another appearance in this look, but modestly covered Sennott all the way up.
Black heels and a matching black bag were no-brainers. But the real star of the show here was the large black headband holding back Sennott’s long brunette mane. This accessory truly gave Brigitte Bardot vibes, a beloved icon. Again, is there any hairstyle Sennott can’t pull off?
Working with the luxury fashion brand has been nothing less than a dream come true for the Bodies Bodies Bodies actress as she gets to not only be a representative for the fashion company’s vision but also gets to enjoy seeing all the extraordinary pieces Balenciaga has in store.
After attending Balenciaga’s 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, Sennott was left blown away by what she was fortunate to see on the runway. “I loved the show, especially the dresses at the end,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “The furry dress, the dresses with the open leg–––incredible. I love the walks. It was amazing.”
Her current campaign with the brand is certainly one to watch. Now, she has the opportunity to wear even more Balenciaga must-haves—not just as a fan but as a representative.