Raeann Langas Reveals the Polarizing Swimwear Trend She’s Embracing This Summer

The 2025 Swim Search finalist and content creator says the style is ‘kind of a slay.’

Raeann Langas
Summer swimwear trends come and go, and this year, it’s all about cut-out one-pieces, animal print and denim. Polka dot swimwear is also everywhere, as is this sweet print. There are, of course, a few polarizing swim trends this season, too. Most notably in that department? The tankini.

The two-piece swimsuit style—which was super popular in the early aughts—is essentially a tank top-style swimsuit that covers more of the torso than a traditional bikini, and is one that 2025 Swim Search finalist and content creator Raeann Langas is actually loving this summer.

“ Honestly, the tankinis are kind of a slay,” Langas tells SI Swimsuit. “I’m like, wait, these are cute. I never thought I would be wearing a tankini again, because growing up, I wore those like, ‘Oh my God, I need to cover up,’ but I think there are so many cute ones out there right now.”

In addition to her love of this summer’s unexpected swimwear trend, Langas typically reaches for itty-bitty two-pieces when she heads out to the beach. A few of her favorite brands include Montce, Monday Swimwear and Abercrombie.

“I love like a skimpy, teeny-tiny bikini,” Langas says. “I think as a bigger girl, I always thought I needed to cover up more, and I found that actually I feel so much more confident in smaller bikinis. I think that when you’re not trying to hide and you’re just fully embracing your body and embracing yourself, like there’s nothing more captivating and attractive than that, so I love a teeny-tiny bikini.”

