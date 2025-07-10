These SI Swimsuit Models Wore This Pattern Before it Became Summer’s Latest Trend
If there’s one print that we’re sporting this summer, it’s polka dots.
Worn by the models of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue during the brand’s annual runway show—including Alix Earle, Katie Austin, Penny Lane and many more—the spotted sensation is taking the fashion world by storm yet again.
But did it ever really go away? We’d argue that polka dots were always in fashion! These seven frames from our archives prove that no matter the era, this statement look is here to stay.
Leyna Bloom (2022)
After becoming SI Swimsuit’s first transgender cover model in 2021, Bloom was all smiles in her return to the fold. The Illinois native sported this Miesis Swimwear string suit with silver O-ring detailing during her sophomore shoot in Belize and paired the garment with gold bracelets.
Kelsey Merritt (2021)
Merritt is a three-time SI Swimsuit model and channeled old Hollywood vibes in her latest shoot from Hollywood, Fla. The bronzed beauty was a modern muse in this Tacoola suit, which combines the retro pattern with a modern cut as she posed alongside a decadent pool.
Hailey Clauson (2018)
Clauson rocked this neon number in the Bahamas three years after her 2015 debut wowed our readers. The shoot was unforgettable to us and to the model herself, as she shared a throwback snapshot from her tropical shoot with Ben Watts on Instagram in May.
Genevieve Morton (2011)
This subtle, spotted look is an all-time favorite as Morton repped this halter-style string swimsuit in Fiji. She paired the monochromatic garment with a dainty necklace and chunky ring, while her piercing eyes stole the show against the shot’s neutral backdrop.
Veronica Varekova (2004)
Varekova ditched her spotted top in this sultry cover shot for the magazine’s 2004 issue, as the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary. The dainty string duo featuring bow detailing and adjustable ties is still an adorable summertime swimsuit over two decades later.
Tyra Banks (1997)
Banks sported this iconic suit for her 1997 solo cover, a year after she became the first Black woman to appear on the front page of SI Swimsuit in 1996. Over two decades later, she modeled the same look for her 2019 cover shoot in Great Exuma.
Still in need of more inspiration before you secure your own polka-dotted suit? Look no further than celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner, who are putting their own spins on the staple pattern.