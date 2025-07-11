Camille Kostek Is the Latest to Rock This Rapidly Rising Summer Bikini Trend
Move over polka dots, it looks like gingham is having her moment!
SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek is the latest to join the gingham bikini trend that seems to be taking this summer by storm. She took to her Instagram this week to post her collaboration with La Porte Swim, where she is showing off gorgeous gingham pieces from the collection. The first of the pieces includes the MJ Lettuce Edge Tee ($108), which is comprised of a red and white top with a lettuce hem. For this snap, this garment is paired with the Kylie Lettuce Edge Bottom ($88), a matching cheeky bikini bottom.
Mixing and matching the pieces seems to also be a common choice, as Kostek keeps the bikini bottom but swaps out the top for the Kendall Lettuce Edge Top ($98), a flattering string bikini. Both garments are flawless choices for the summer, especially if worn with a lovely hairstyle like the one she sports. Something loose and wavy is the way to go for that summery look that can’t be matched.
Check out Kostek’s latest Instagram post here.
The 33-year-old, whose 2025 return to the brand marks her ninth feature since her 2018 debut in Belize, had “confidence” and “sexiness” at the forefront of her mind when thinking of who would be putting on these pieces. She tells SI Swimsuit of her desire to ensure everyone knows that their body is perfect just the way it is and will always be summer-ready.
“I want you to feel like your best self and know that every body is a bikini body,” Kostek replied when asked about her La Porte Swim collection. “We have something for everyone. It’ll hug you in all the right places, and I’m confident you’ll find something you’ll love. I just want you to feel good. I want you to feel like the swimsuit is a second skin.”
With her collection having a wide range of sizes—starting at an XS (US 00) as the smallest and going up to a XXL (US 14) as the largest—her goal to make different shapes and sizes of bodies was certainly accomplished.
When shopping from this brand, customers will feel fierce in their swimsuits as they dazzle on the beach. But if customers want to go mix and match with clothes in their closet, Kostek is all for it!
“I’ve already styled it with a pair of low-rise boyfriend jeans. You could throw a little cardigan over it. You can wear it out as a bodysuit. It has enough support,” she said of one of her pieces from her collection, giving insight into how she styles herself so well. “You can put that suit in sports mode and go diving in it, or you can have a cheeky moment on the beach and just feel sexy in it.”