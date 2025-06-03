Swimsuit

Swimwear Trends to Watch for Summer 2025, According to SI Swim Search Finalists

Cut-outs, shimmer and denim-inspired styles are taking over, according to this year’s open casting call stars.

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by John Parra at SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Week.
Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by John Parra at SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Week. / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Swimwear is so much more than just a vacation essential; it’s a reflection of personality, confidence and mood. And no one is embracing that more than the 2025 SI Swim Search finalists. During Swim Week, we caught up with three of the six rising starsLeticia Martinez, Tunde Oyeneyin and Jilly Anais—who opened up about the styles they’re gravitating toward this season.

From sexy one-pieces to sparkly bikinis and unconventional textures, their picks are shaping the swimwear mood board for summer.

The trio is part of this year’s powerful Swim Search class, which also includes Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo and Raeann Langas. All six women were invited to walk the runway during the 2025 SI Swimsuit Show in Miami—and they absolutely nailed it.

Cut-out one-pieces

Classic with a twist, cut-out one-pieces are getting major love from this year’s finalists. Martinez, a certified personal trainer and founder of The Elevate App, says she’s all about pieces that blend structure with sexiness. She’s especially drawn to one-pieces with bold shapes, sharp angles and flattering high-cuts.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

She loves a suit “with a really cool cut-out” or one that’s “super high, like up-to-the-hip,” noting that it’s a combination that feels powerful and fresh.

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit fashion editor Liz Wentworth agrees that monokinis deserve all the hype—they are comfortable and fuss-free, but still feel sexy and fun, allowing you to show some skin.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

It’s a sentiment echoed across the runway—flattering one-pieces that highlight the waist or hips are everywhere this year.

Sparkles and shimmer

Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Oséree. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

For Anais, swimwear should literally make you shine. The actress, singer and model says luxury brand Oséree is her go-to, and the Italian label is known for dazzling metallic fabrics and glimmering textures. It’s a look that perfectly matches her vibrant energy.

Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated

Paired with a glossy lip and plenty of sunscreen—two of her poolside must-haves—her swim style is all about embracing and exuding radiance. “Once you’re happy on the inside, the glow is gonna come from the inside out,” Anais adds.

Christen Harper
Christen Harper was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Oséree. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Denim-inspired swimwear

Penny Lane
Penny Lane / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Unexpected and edgy, denim-inspired swimwear is emerging as a surprise favorite among the finalists. Both Martinez and Oyeneyin shouted out the trend, which combines a streetwear sensibility with traditional swim silhouettes.

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by John Parra at SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Week.
Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by John Parra at SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Week. / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Martinez calls it “amazing” and “so cool,” adding that while it’s not something she sees often, she’d love to see it gain popularity. Oyeneyin agrees: “I’m loving this denim moment that’s happening,” she says.

Ali Truwit
Ali Truwit / John Parra/Getty Images

The texture brings a bold, editorial edge to the beach, offering a fresh take on traditional bikinis and one-pieces. Whether it’s faux-denim prints, topstitch details or actual denim-blend fabrics, the look is stylish and unexpectedly wearable.

Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Tons of SI Swimsuit models donned Canadian Suits in the form of swimwear on the runway this year. Shop some looks here.

Animal print

Leticia Martinez attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Leticia Martinez / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

When it comes to bold patterns, Oyeneyin can’t resist the timeless power of animal print. The Peloton instructor gravitates toward expressive swimwear makes her “feel sexy and confident and strong as a woman. I like things that showcase my athletic body and at the same time make me look soft,” she explains.

Remi Bader
Remi Bader / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Whether it’s leopard spots or zebra stripes, animal print continues to be a go-to for those looking to stand out.

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

