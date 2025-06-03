Swimwear Trends to Watch for Summer 2025, According to SI Swim Search Finalists
Swimwear is so much more than just a vacation essential; it’s a reflection of personality, confidence and mood. And no one is embracing that more than the 2025 SI Swim Search finalists. During Swim Week, we caught up with three of the six rising stars—Leticia Martinez, Tunde Oyeneyin and Jilly Anais—who opened up about the styles they’re gravitating toward this season.
From sexy one-pieces to sparkly bikinis and unconventional textures, their picks are shaping the swimwear mood board for summer.
The trio is part of this year’s powerful Swim Search class, which also includes Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo and Raeann Langas. All six women were invited to walk the runway during the 2025 SI Swimsuit Show in Miami—and they absolutely nailed it.
Cut-out one-pieces
Classic with a twist, cut-out one-pieces are getting major love from this year’s finalists. Martinez, a certified personal trainer and founder of The Elevate App, says she’s all about pieces that blend structure with sexiness. She’s especially drawn to one-pieces with bold shapes, sharp angles and flattering high-cuts.
She loves a suit “with a really cool cut-out” or one that’s “super high, like up-to-the-hip,” noting that it’s a combination that feels powerful and fresh.
SI Swimsuit fashion editor Liz Wentworth agrees that monokinis deserve all the hype—they are comfortable and fuss-free, but still feel sexy and fun, allowing you to show some skin.
It’s a sentiment echoed across the runway—flattering one-pieces that highlight the waist or hips are everywhere this year.
Sparkles and shimmer
For Anais, swimwear should literally make you shine. The actress, singer and model says luxury brand Oséree is her go-to, and the Italian label is known for dazzling metallic fabrics and glimmering textures. It’s a look that perfectly matches her vibrant energy.
Paired with a glossy lip and plenty of sunscreen—two of her poolside must-haves—her swim style is all about embracing and exuding radiance. “Once you’re happy on the inside, the glow is gonna come from the inside out,” Anais adds.
Denim-inspired swimwear
Unexpected and edgy, denim-inspired swimwear is emerging as a surprise favorite among the finalists. Both Martinez and Oyeneyin shouted out the trend, which combines a streetwear sensibility with traditional swim silhouettes.
Martinez calls it “amazing” and “so cool,” adding that while it’s not something she sees often, she’d love to see it gain popularity. Oyeneyin agrees: “I’m loving this denim moment that’s happening,” she says.
The texture brings a bold, editorial edge to the beach, offering a fresh take on traditional bikinis and one-pieces. Whether it’s faux-denim prints, topstitch details or actual denim-blend fabrics, the look is stylish and unexpectedly wearable.
Animal print
When it comes to bold patterns, Oyeneyin can’t resist the timeless power of animal print. The Peloton instructor gravitates toward expressive swimwear makes her “feel sexy and confident and strong as a woman. I like things that showcase my athletic body and at the same time make me look soft,” she explains.
Whether it’s leopard spots or zebra stripes, animal print continues to be a go-to for those looking to stand out.