This Red Hot Crochet Rosette Set Brittany Mahomes Wore in Belize Is Perfect for the Holidays
Brittany Mahomes practically broke the internet when she made her SI Swimsuit debut in this year’s issue. Her reveal was announced just days before her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, bringing home the 29-year-old’s third Big Game title.
The soon-to-be mom of three traveled to Belize for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela and certainly turned up the heat on the shores of the Central American country. The 29-year-old donned the most stunning, fiery, eclectic series of red hot bikinis, one-pieces and monokinis and didn’t shy away from wading in the water, laying in the sand and becoming one with nature for the photo shoot.
We‘re still in awe of this stunning crochet set from Andi Bagus and just how mesmerizing Mahomes looks with her icy blue eyes and bombshell blonde hair juxtaposing the bright, bold firetruck shade.
Rosetta Ruffle Bikini, $89 (andi-bagus.com)
This beautiful intricate hand-made crochet set features delicate rosette details in the center of the low-cut, scoop-top and on one side of the cheeky, mid-rise bottoms. Each piece also includes cute, stylish, playful ruffled trim details. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
Today Mahomes is the co-owner of history-making NWSL team KC Current and former professional soccer player. When the Texas native found out she would be posing for the SI Swimsuit issue, it was a surreal moment, and she shared with the team while on location that she hopes her photos are proof that you should chase even your “wildest dreams.”
“I think I align perfectly with SI Swimsuit’s vision because I am unapologetically always myself in any setting. I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” she gushed. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
Mahomes, who has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, is also a certified personal trainer and emphasizes wellness, activity and balance in her own life. She launched her online fitness platform, Brittany Lynne Fitness, in 2019, with the goal of making a positive impact on people’s health and wellness.