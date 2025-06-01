Remi Bader Channels Western Glam for Impressive SI Swimsuit Runway Debut
Over the years, Remi Bader has become known on TikTok for her sharp wit and relatable content. But what really sets her apart is her ability to share vulnerable moments on social media for millions of people.
Vocal about her journey with her weight and disordered eating, Bader stands as a reminder to many that the journey of health and wellness is not always linear. She inspires many to put in work towards their self-worth and embrace their bodies. Bader debuted at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Saturday, May 31, during the 2025 Swim Week in Miami, Fla.
Bader fit right in alongside 16 SI Swimsuit models, five other celebrities and six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search on the runway, giving a fierce, attention-grabbing walk. Her looks consist of fun and flirty pieces that one can wear for any occasion this summer.
This may not be Texas, but that doesn’t mean that Bader can’t hold ‘em. The content creator looked so fashionable in a stone blue patterned two-piece from MC2 Saint Barth. As if the ensemble couldn’t get any better, the Streets Ahead tan brown belt really tied everything together. And last but not least, a Zandria cowgirl hat made up of zebra print served as an additional show-stopping accessory.
One can never go wrong with a criss-cross swimsuit as this style is fun, flirty and classic. The ensemble, courtesy of Skatie, brought the leopard print trend back to the forefront. Be it the design or the style, this garment should be an easy summer favorite.
On social media, Bader also serves major fashion inspo for her followers, often sharing “get ready with me” videos that show off her impressive closet and the products she’s loving. All around, she’s the internet bestie we love to watch.
Along with the runway show tonight, SI Swimsuit took over the W South Beach for additional activities, including activations, pop-ups and parties. From the brunch presented by MINI and the Beach Club presented by Coppertone to the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party, brand models, sponsors, celebrities and other attendees got to enjoy an event-filled two days of swimwear fashion. SI Swimsuit also hosted a VIP dinner on Friday night as a kick-off to the celebratory weekend.
With another Swim Week down, summer has officially kicked off for us!
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.