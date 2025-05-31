SI Swimsuit MINI Brunch: Swim Week 2025

Swimsuit

Jena Sims and Katie Austin
Jena Sims and Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit returns to Swim Week for another year of fabulous events alongside our official partners. 26 women walk the brand’s runway show on Saturday, May 31, including SI Swimsuit models, celebrities and content creators and the six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search. The eventful weekend kicked off with a brunch on Friday, May 30, presented by MINI, followed by a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a kick-off dinner.

Taking place at the W South Beach, the SI Swimsuit team gathered with talent and other guests for a VIP welcome brunch offering food and beverages, fun backdrops for photos and even a cute MINI convertible to pose with—and you know the models took the opportunity. Embracing the Florida heat, guests donned a fashionable mix of swimsuit cover-ups and brunch-ready sundresses, mini skirts and sets.

Talent walking the runway on Saturday night took part in the special brunch, including but not limited to Ali Truwit, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Nicole Williams English, Penny Lane and Remi Bader.

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
MJ Day and Jasmine Sanders
MJ Day and Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit and MJ Day
Ali Truwit and MJ Day / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane
Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders and Jordan Chiles
Jasmine Sanders and Jordan Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
(L-R) Jordan Chiles, Penny Lane, Ali Truwit, Denise Bidot, Remi Bader, Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher
(L-R) Jordan Chiles, Penny Lane, Ali Truwit, Denise Bidot, Remi Bader, Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Brunch Presented by MINI at W South Beach on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader
Remi Bader / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
MJ Day
MJ Day / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ali Trwuit
Ali Trwuit / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
