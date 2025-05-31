SI Swimsuit MINI Brunch: Swim Week 2025

Jena Sims and Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit returns to Swim Week for another year of fabulous events alongside our official partners. 26 women walk the brand’s runway show on Saturday, May 31, including SI Swimsuit models, celebrities and content creators and the six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search. The eventful weekend kicked off with a brunch on Friday, May 30, presented by MINI, followed by a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a kick-off dinner.
Taking place at the W South Beach, the SI Swimsuit team gathered with talent and other guests for a VIP welcome brunch offering food and beverages, fun backdrops for photos and even a cute MINI convertible to pose with—and you know the models took the opportunity. Embracing the Florida heat, guests donned a fashionable mix of swimsuit cover-ups and brunch-ready sundresses, mini skirts and sets.
(L-R) Jordan Chiles, Penny Lane, Ali Truwit, Denise Bidot, Remi Bader, Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Brunch Presented by MINI at W South Beach on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
