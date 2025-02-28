Renee and Elisha Herbert Bring Cowgirl Couture to Life in Good American’s Sultry New Campaign
The Herbert twins are bringing their ethereal glam and glow to the Wild West. Renee and Elisha Herbert, the 25-year-old Australian content creators known for their super cool aesthetic and striking features, are the stars of Good American’s sultry new Festival Shop campaign. The sister duo teamed up with Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s denim-centric brand just in time for festival season, embodying the bold, high-glam grit that defines the collection.
The collection’s standout colorway, Pink & Diamonds, reinvents Good American’s signature colored denim with a striking pink hue, adding a bold, playful touch to any festival or concert look. Whether you're leaning into Cowboy Carter chic or curating the perfect Coachella outfit, these statement pieces ensure all eyes are on you.
Good American set the tone for the collection with their latest promo video, captioned, “Rodeo ready 🐎,” and set to a remix of Tate McRae’s “Sports Car” and Fergie’s “Promiscuous.” The track choice perfectly captures the collection’s flirty, confident and undeniably edgy aesthetic—one that mirrors the Herbert twins’ allure.
The duo shifted from outfit to outfit through savvy transitions, flaunting their Gen-Z content creation skills and slim, toned figures. From denim on denim to fierce leather chaps to classic white tanks and baggy studded shorts ($169) paired with rustic cowboy boots—this collection really has it all. Against a backdrop of golden fields and dusty desert roads, the campaign imagery delivers a modern, festival-ready twist on cowgirl couture.
If you’re looking to embrace Western-inspired glam this season, consider the Festival Shop your one-stop destination for all things bold, bedazzled and unapologetically statement-making.
Shop some of our favorite items below, check out the full collection here and browse the website at goodamerican.com.
Good American Studded Denim Vest, $169 and Good Icon Straigh Jeans, $199 (goodamerican.com)
Good American Faux Leather Studded Bra, $149 and Studded Leather Chap, $249 (goodamerican.com)
“JUST DROPPED: THE FESTIVAL SHOP. Saddle up in all new denim, studs and sparkle. Available online & in stores,” the brand wrote on Instagram.
Good American Good Icon Straight Diamond Jeans, $189 and Lightweight Rib Racer Tank, $59 (goodamerican.com)
Model Alana Felisberto posed in the brand’s signature studded ripped-knee jeans in a brand new stunning pastel pink shade.