From Family Legacy to Fashion Forward: How Ria Lynn Swimwear Is Redefining Confidence With Every Bikini
For Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Ria Sappal’s connection to swimwear runs deep. Raised in a family with a rich history in the industry, she grew up surrounded by her grandmother’s bold ambition and her mother’s timeless style. For Sappal, designing bikinis wasn’t just a career path; it felt inevitable.
Her grandmother’s decision to open a bikini shop in Hawaii 50 years ago was groundbreaking, especially as a South Asian woman from India, where cultural norms often emphasized modesty over modern fashion. That bold move not only paved the way for her family’s retail success but also planted the seed for what would eventually become Ria Lynn Swimwear.
Inspired by years of listening to women’s frustrations in fitting rooms, Sappal saw an opportunity to create pieces that would make women feel comfortable and confident. “I realized this wasn’t just my struggle—it was a shared experience,” she says. Determined to change that, she launched Ria Lynn Swimwear focused on flattering fits, seamless finishes and buttery-soft fabrics designed to help women feel incredible in their own skin.
“That’s really what Ria Lynn Swim is all about,” she says, “offering high-quality pieces that are designed to flatter.”
Her brand’s impact extends far beyond style—Sappal hopes her journey shows other women what’s possible.
“I want women to look at me the same way I looked at others and think, ‘If she can do it, so can I,’” she says. For Sappal, success isn’t about waiting for the perfect moment—it’s about creating it. “Passion, drive, and perseverance are what truly matter. If you believe in something enough to pour your heart into it, you’ll find a way to make it happen.”
Reflecting on the hard work that brought Ria Lynn Swimwear to life, Sappal describes the experience as a journey of “blood, sweat, and tears”—one that has made her accomplishments all the more meaningful.
“I want every woman to know that whatever it is you dream of—just start,” she says. “The pride of building something on your own terms is unmatched, and no one can take that away from you.”
Designing for confidence and comfort
After repeatedly falling in love with bikinis only to be let down by their fit, Sappal realized the problem was less about style and more about comfort and construction.
“It all comes down to the fabric,” she says. “You can have the most stunning design, but if the material isn’t soft, flattering, and high-quality, it won’t look or feel good on the body.”
Determined to get it right, Sappal spent over a year sourcing the perfect material—a buttery-soft fabric that hugs the body without digging into the skin. That seamless, second-skin feel became Ria Lynn Swim’s signature, offering an effortlessly flattering fit that moves with the wearer and enhances natural curves.
Durability was just as important. “A swimsuit should be an investment, not a one-season wear,” Sappal says. “Our pieces are designed to last, so you feel just as good in them years later as you did the first time you put them on.”
Blending heritage with modern design
Sappal’s journey as a swimwear designer is deeply personal.
“My grandmother, originally from India, took a bold leap by opening our family’s bikini store—Cosmopolitan Sun Shop—in Hawaii 50 years ago, defying the cultural norms in South Asian households,” Sappal explains of the Honolulu-based shop.
That courageous move, paired with her mother’s influence and her father’s background in beachwear retail, shaped Sappal’s vision for Ria Lynn Swimwear—a brand that honors her family’s story while embracing modern self-expression.
“Carrying this industry forward felt both natural and deeply personal,” she says. “But I knew I wanted to do it in a way that respected different cultures while embracing modern self-expression.”
Sappal recognized a gap in the market for swimwear that speaks to a broader range of women—those seeking both minimalistic styles and fuller coverage options without sacrificing style.
“That’s why I made it a priority to design fuller coverage options that still feel elevated,” she says.
Through Ria Lynn, Sappal’s goal is simple: to create designs that empower women to feel confident and authentic—no matter their background, body type, or style preferences.
“I want women to feel seen, celebrated, and unapologetically themselves,” she says.
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
“Just start somewhere and keep going.”
For years, I dreamt of launching my own swimwear line but hesitated to take the first step. I watched others take the leap and constantly asked myself, If they can do it, why can’t I?
During COVID, everything clicked—I had the motivation, the time, and the vision. That advice reminded me that perfection isn’t the goal; momentum is. You don’t need to have it all figured out from the start—just take the first step and build from there.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
I always knew owning a business would be exciting, but I never realized just how rewarding it would be.
The relationships I’ve built along the way—the customers who share their stories and the incredible people I’ve connected with in the industry—have made this journey so much more meaningful.
If I had known how fulfilling this experience would be, I would have started sooner. There’s nothing quite like seeing your vision come to life and knowing it’s making a difference in someone’s confidence.
What was your “I made it” moment?
Being featured in events like Miami Swim Week felt surreal, but my true “I made it” moment comes from the feedback I receive from customers.
When someone tells me that wearing Ria Lynn Swim made them feel confident in their skin—maybe for the first time in years—that’s everything. That’s why I started this brand.
Those moments remind me that I’m not just designing swimwear; I’m helping women embrace themselves fully. The outpour of love and support has been my biggest success.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
Sourcing and manufacturing overseas has been a major learning curve.
When I started, I had no idea just how much time, research, and testing it takes to produce high-quality swimwear while maintaining quality.
Through trial and error, I’ve built relationships with incredible partners who align with my vision. I never wanted to cut corners—I chose this route because I believe in delivering the best, and that commitment to quality has shaped Ria Lynn Swim into what it is today.