Sabrina Carpenter Added a Glamorous Y2K Detail to Her Custom Metallic Versace Gown at TIME100 Gala
Sabrina Carpenter was the star of the show at the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala at Chelsea Piers in New York City. The singer, who recently kicked off her global “Short n’ Sweet Tour,” donned the most stunning metallic disco-ball inspired gown for the Oct. 9 occasion. The dress, custom made by luxury label Versace, made Carpenter truly look like a pop star. The entire look was styled by image architect and fashion guru Jared Ellner, who is responsible for the 25-year-old’s showstopping stage outfits.
The dress perfectly hugged her hourglass figure and included a sweet Y2K skinny scarf detail, a strapless sweetheart neckline, fitted, cinched corset bodice and a mile-high single leg slit. The “Please Please Please” singer accessorized with silver platform peep-toe heels, chunky silver hoop earrings and sparkling statement diamond rings from Bvlgari. The Best New Artist Grammy nominee’s long blonde locks were smooth and curled to perfection by hairstylist Scott King and her bangs were neatly pulled to each side. For makeup, artist Carolina Gonzalez opted for the most breathtaking full-glam moment, including feathered brows, rosy blush, a flawless and luminous base, dark lashes and liner, chiseled cheekbones and a beautiful fall-coded glossy berry lip.
Carpenter, who was honored on the Time100 Next list and was the cover star of the issue, completed the look with her signature minimalist kiss print manicure.
“@time 100 next honored to be on this cover and thank you @versace for the beautiful custom dress :’),” she captioned an Instagram carousel of pics from the event that she shared with her 41.1 million followers. The Girl Meets World star showed off her slim, sculpted arms, flawless skin and model-worthy smolder in the pics. She posed with her arms delicately placed on her hips in the cover snap, included a Polaroid in the following slide and shared a vibey digital camera pic at the end.
“wowwwww,” singer-actress Chlöe Bailey commented.
“Gorgeous dress, perfect hair, our idol 🥰 🖤,” haircare brand Redken, for which the Pennsylvania native is a global ambassador, chimed.
“😍 SPECTACULAR! Sabrina, you look absolutely gorgeous, gorgeous!❤️,” vocal coach Eric Vetro added.
“Iconic to be exact,” Instagram declared.
“we need to put pic 2 in a museum somewhere,” Spotify gushed.
“@sabrinacarpenter you are breathtaking. What talent, what beauty! I am so proud to see you in Versace at the Time 100 Gala ✨💜💥,” Donatella Versace wrote alongside her own post of the magnificent look.