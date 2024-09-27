Sabrina Carpenter’s Minimalist Neutral Nails Feature the Cutest Kiss Mark Detail
Our entire TikTok feed is flooded with snippets from the opening night of Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Short n’ Sweet Tour” in Columbus, Ohio. From her phenomenal stage presence and salacious dance moves to mesmerizing vocals and glamorous, girly outfits, we truly are obsessed with each and every detail of her performance. And, don’t think we didn’t notice her adorable nails.
One of the 25-year-old’s signature trademarks, in addition to sparkles, micro shorts, big bouncy blonde blowouts and the rosiest blush, has become red lipstick marks. Thus, Carpenter and celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt worked the teeny-tiny red detail into her otherwise neutral manicure. We also observed a little kiss print made it to her sparkly sheer tights, right on her upper thigh, a few inches higher than it was placed for her spectacular Video Music Awards performance earlier this month.
Carpenter’s nails were short and sweet, just like the name of her newly-released sixth studio album, featuring a pearly pink chrome layer and a small kiss print on only her ring finger on both hands.
“OPENING NIGHT SURE WAS SWEET !!!! Thank you Columbus for a sold out show and dressing up and singing every single word :’) i am so excited to see all your pretty faces again. See you tomorrow Toronto!” the “Please Please Please” singer captioned an Instagram post showing off her dazzling ensembles and manicure. She tagged her go-to fashion guru and stylist Jared Ellner, who never fails to amaze, as well as hairstylist Evanie Frausto, makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez and photographer Alfredo Flores.
“What a SHOW,” Angel Lane commented.
“polly pocket angel barbie etc,” Ellner chimed.
“10s 10s 10s across the board,” Madison Beer declared.
“YOU DID THAT 🔥,” iHeartRadio gushed. “watching every video from the show like my life depends on it.”
“ICONIC 💗 THIS IS EVERYTHING,” NYX Cosmetics added.
Carpenter’s set list included old hits like “Feather,” “Nonsense,” “Fast Times,” and “Because I Liked a Boy,” as well as newer fan faves like “Juno,” “Taste,” “Bed Chem” and “Good Graces.” She also switches it up each night on her tour, singing one cover of a song randomly selected based on a game of Spin the Bottle in every new city.
Carpenter, who just won her first Video Music Award for Song of the Summer with “Espresso,” is set to tour North America through Nov. 15, and will continue in Europe next March.