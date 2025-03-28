Sabrina Carpenter Glows in Yellow Bikini, Colorful Cover-Up on European Getaway
Everyone stops what they’re doing when Sabrina Carpenter drops an Instagram photo dump—not only because the compilations consist of a plethora of snaps of how much fun the Grammy Award-winner has traveling the world for her tour, but also because we get to see her fashion choices off the stage.
In the latest photo dump, the “Juno” singer gave her fans a taste of Europe. From her delicious bites and incredibly comfortable-looking bed to exuding bravery by jumping into the waters off a bridge and sipping on some tasty drinks, Carpenter’s photos are super fun to look at. But there are no photos more exciting than the ones featuring this superstar in her colorful swimsuit and cover-up.
The bright and beautiful cover-up includes a pink floral top and is paired with a sky blue and yellow high-slit skirt. Matching with the yellow on the bottom of her ensemble is the yellow string bikini that peeks through in a very alluring way. Carpenter is always a vision, but this statement rings even more true on her European trip.
Carpenter isn’t just in Europe to spend time with friends and family. She is currently on the European and United Kingdom leg of her Short n' Sweet tour with her most recent show being in Zurich, Switzerland and her next being in Oslo, Norway.
So far, the tour has been an absolute treat for her fans, especially because the blonde bombshell continues to up the ante at every show.
So far, concertgoers have received an endless number of new “Taste” towel reveals including emerald green, royal blue and a show-stopping dark purple and red tartan bodysuit. This leg of the tour also got a chance to see a couple of new hilarious and sexy “Juno” poses, which are certainly the envy of the other upcoming countries in this Short n' Sweet tour.
Despite all these new jaw-dropping reveals, fans don’t need to worry about getting any recycled bits as Carpenter will continue to bring her A-game. And how will she do that? By being herself, of course!
“Short n’ Sweet is absolutely me,” Carpenter told Vogue in February. “There’s no, like, alter ego. But it’s definitely a more emphasized version of me. It’s interesting because I’m able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear like a voice from the ’60s. But then, when I’m speaking to the audience, I’m just myself.”
She also told the media outlet that her peer Taylor Swift inspired her to have as much fun as she can, as the Grammy Award-winning artist always delivers a performance that is enjoyable and unique to each individual.
“[Swift’s] stadiums make my shows look like clubs,” Carpenter expressed. “Watching her keep their attention as if she’s playing in their living room, it was like—and I told her this—‘Your tour enabled me to do mine.’”
With new shows coming up, fans will get a chance to see more of Carpenter dazzle on the stage—different colored bodysuits and all. For now, however, she's doing the best job at being the pop princess on top of the world.