WNBA Champion Sabrina Ionescu Makes Her Met Gala Debut in Sleek, Custom Sergio Hudson Set
The WNBA is finally having its long-overdue cultural moment. The league has shattered viewership records across the regular season, finals and draft in recent years. Last fall, the New York Liberty clinched their first-ever WNBA championship—a particularly historic feat, as they were the last original franchise without a title despite six previous finals appearances. This year, the league welcomes its newest team, the Golden State Valkyries, signaling even more growth ahead. And now, basketball’s rising influence meets the world’s biggest fashion stage: Liberty icons Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, alongside team owner Clara Wu Tsai, have secured highly coveted invitations to the Met Gala, redefining what it means to be a champion both on the court and in culture.
We caught up with Sabrina Ionescu ahead of her highly anticipated Met Gala debut on May 5. The 27-year-old Liberty star has built a reputation not only as one of the WNBA’s most versatile guards but also as a leader unafraid to push boundaries in sport and style.
A three-time All-Star and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu added another milestone to her career last year by helping Team USA secure its record eighth-straight gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
Though she’s no stranger to turning heads with her signature tunnel looks, tonight marks a new level of visibility. Styled by Courtney Mays and wearing a custom Sergio Hudson design, the Romanian athlete joins her Liberty teammates in bringing their collective power to fashion’s grandest stage.
Her dazzling matching set-inspired look featured a white bralette paired with a black tailcoat tuxedo jacket lined in white and a flowing black evening skirt. She accessorized with Stephen Russell jewels, including a dazzling tennis necklace, several statement rings and luxe bangles and bracelets. A Sondra Roberts bag and white mesh pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels completed the outfit.
“It’s an incredible honor to attend this year’s Met Gala—a night where fashion meets art, and creativity is celebrated on the world’s most iconic stage,” she said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to work with Sergio Hudson and wear one of his custom creations makes it even more unforgettable—his vision, craftsmanship, and bold elegance perfectly embody the spirit of the evening.”
Collaborating with Hudson allowed Ionescu to reveal not only who she is as a competitor, but also the person she is beyond the court. “He was also able to show who we are off the court while incorporating his vision,” the Walnut Creek, Calif. native tells SI Swimsuit. “Being able to feel empowered in what I’m wearing and having an outfit that is so wonderfully tailored to me, yet fits into our group look by Sergio demonstrates our strength as individuals and as a collective.”
As she steps into a room filled with cultural icons, Ionescu hopes her presence reminds others that women athletes can dominate in competition and command attention in style.
Strength in individuality
Working with Hudson and Mays was an exciting opportunity for Ionescu to express the full scope of who she is. The designer’s signature tailoring helped her step confidently into a bold new space while staying grounded in the values that have shaped her career.
“The clothing should speak to the person. If the person feels confident, then the clothes are doing the job,” Hudson says.
The three pillars behind the Liberty’s Met Gala looks: distinction, freedom and champion, resonated deeply with Ionescu, and spoke to her “ability to be comfortable in my own skin and also be comfortable with the uncomfortable—pushing my boundaries,” she says.
That mindset has fueled her rise from NCAA record-breaker at the University of Oregon to franchise leader in New York, where she’s become a cornerstone of a Liberty team redefining women’s basketball on and off the court.
As Mays explains, that duality guided the creative process. “My goal as a stylist is always to lean heavily into the authenticity of that person, connect with their style sensibility or style desires, and help to elevate and execute that,” she says.
Through her Met Gala appearance, Ionescu hopes to express who she is as both an athlete and a cultural voice, and how those identities can coexist and thrive.
A first-time moment—and a powerful statement for women’s sports
As she prepared to attend for the first time, Ionescu, who was the first player in NCAA history with 2,000 career points, was mindful of the significance, not just for herself, but for the larger message it sends to young fans and the women’s sports community.
“It’s truly meaningful and something that I know will be a core memory for me,” she says. “If you’re lucky, you get to attend the Met Gala and you only have one first time, so I plan to feel every moment of it.”
While she embraced the chance to get glammed up, she remained focused on the bigger picture. Once overlooked in conversations about culture and style, female athletes like her are now taking their rightful place on the world’s most prestigious stages.
“I’m so excited and humbled for the opportunity to represent the Liberty and women’s sports and be surrounded by incredible people,” she adds. “I’m blessed and can’t wait to take the event, the fashion, and experience all in.”
Her debut at the Met Gala is a clear sign that the new era of women’s sports is here—and it’s only just beginning.