Salma Hayek Pinault Proves This Classic Fall Hue Is Definitely Her Color on the Red Carpet

Salma Hayek Pinault has been hitting red carpet events and the late night talk show circuit hard lately, and the actor’s fashion-forward looks have been nothing but jaw-dropping. While cohosting the fifth annual Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 10, the Frida star dazzled in a gorgeous black Balenciaga gown.

The next day, she was spotted at the U.S. Open in a black leather blazer and pant set, while Pinault appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Sept. 14. For the talk show segment, she wore a figure-hugging black leopard print dress and platform heels. The very same day, Hayek attended a special screening for her new film, Without Blood, at New York City’s Village East Cinema. And while all of her recent ensembles have been incredible, we still find ourselves fawning over the 60-year-old star’s floor-length Gucci gown from the latter event.

Salma Hayek Pinault | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Styled by Erin Walsh for the premiere, Pinault accessorized her burnt orange gown with jewelry by Boucheron. The classic fall hue of Pinault’s dress is not only perfect for the season, but we can’t help but notice how impeccable the color looks on the star—which she proved while on location in Mexico for her 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover photo shoot.

Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador for her feature, where the styling on set was inspired by the vibrant colors, bold prints and rich textures of Cuixmala, an eco-friendly resort situated along the Mexican coastline.

One of the best examples of this—and a look that echos Pinault’s latest red carpet ensemble—is a burnt orange swimsuit and cover-up by Raquelle Pedraza. Styled with a necklace by Jacquie Aiche and Logan Hollowell body chain, the silky three-piece set features a gold ring accent on both the bikini top and bottom. Additionally, a matching cover-up really pulled the look together, and resulted in a number of striking images of Pinault.

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit and cover-up by Raquelle Pedezra. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Body chain by | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

While the actor admitted to feeling some imposter syndrome leading up to her photo shoot, once she stepped foot on location, she quickly found herself embracing her body and getting into the moment—which is definitely evident in the resulting images that make up her gallery.

“ ... I had the f---ing best time,” Pinault stated. “I was free and I was wild. It was kind of spiritual. I went from absolute anxiety and panic to absolute peace and freedom. From absolutely insecure to being proud of the woman I am. And, for all the bad crazy things that are happening, I’m grateful for this change in the world—where it’s celebrated to arrive at a certain age and still feel beautiful.”

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