Serena Williams Is Radiant in Fun, Cheetah Print Cut-Out One-Piece With Her ‘Mini Mini’
Serena Williams went mommy mode with her latest Instagram post as she chilled with her ‘mini mini,’ a.k.a. her 18-month-old daughter Adira, at the beach. The legendary retired tennis pro looked exceptionally magnificent in front of the bright blue water, especially with her fun, trendy swimsuit.
Williams donned a silver and black cheetah print one-piece with intricate cut-outs. The top of the piece is a typical triangle shape but as it goes down a single string can be seen down the middle, leading to the bottom. As for the bottom of the swimsuit, cut-outs create three pieces of fabric on both sides. It’s a great geometrically-designed one-piece that looked amazing on Williams’s equally as amazing toned figure.
Williams, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit three times, wore several accessories to complete her beach look, but none of them were as adorable as her daughter standing next to her, enjoying the waves. “My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no,” the 43-year-old Olympian wrote in the caption of her post shared with her 17.9 million followers.
A quick beach trip served as much-needed R&R for Williams after her instantly iconic Super Bowl LIX cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance. For the set, the athlete Crip Walked to Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Audiences assumed she was purposefully dissing her rumored ex, Drake, but Williams made sure to set the record straight on her intentions.
“When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,’” Williams wrote on Instagram days after the event. “I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”
As she explained, Williams wanted nothing more than to recreate her famous Crip Walk moment from the 2012 London Olympics which, at the time, sparked backlash. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, jumped into her comments section to add, “Let ‘em know. Like Kendrick said, ‘this is bigger than music.’ Folks either UNDERSTOOD that Half-Time show — or REALLY didn’t.”
To further prove the point, both Williams and Ohanian took to X to comment on the online discourse.
After her statements, Williams is putting whatever false narratives people have about her in the rearview while focusing on her beautiful family.