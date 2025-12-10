Swimsuit

These 6 Sparkly, Shiny Suits From Scrub Island Scream Coastal New Year’s Eve Glam

A gorgeous group of models touched down in the British Virgin Islands and all sported super shimmery swimwear.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

At the end of November, we gathered some of our favorite festive swimwear looks throughout the years for SI Swimsuit readers that are spending New Year’s Eve by the coast. However, today, we’re diving into one particular location in the fold that’s a holiday mood board all on its own.

In 2020, six brand models—including Olivia Brower, Lorena Durán, Robin Holzken, Samantha Hoopes, Haley Kalil and Valentina Sampaio—all touched down on Scrub Island for the first issue of the decade. Plus, they brought their A-games in a plethora of shimmery swimwear styles.

Olivia Brower was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Brower stunned during her sophomore shoot with the brand in this asymmetrical one-piece number from IZTALI SWIM. The model returned to set just one year after her rookie debut in Great Exuma and brought her same captivating energy in front of Josie Clough’s lens.

View Brower’s full SI Swimsuit 2020 shoot here.

Lorena Durán was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by ASARA SWIM. / Josie Clough, Sports Illustrated

Durán’s 2020 feature marked the model's SI Swimsuit debut. The Seville, Spain, native posed in this lime green ASARA SWIM duo, and returned to the fold three more times following her eye-catching rookie campaign—in Montenegro (2022), Puerto Rico (2023) and Portugal (2024).

View Durán’s full SI Swimsuit 2020 shoot here.

Robin Holzken was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by MIKOH. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Holzken cemented her trio of SI Swimsuit shoots in Scrub Island, after making stops in Harbor Island, Bahamas (2018) and Kenya (2019). She repped this sporty set from MIKOH, which featured a scoop neck top and high-waisted bottoms while on location.

View Holzken’s full SI Swimsuit 2020 shoot here.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by Sara Cristina Swimwear. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Hoopes wore this Sara Cristina Swimwear number during her latest feature in the fold, after shooting with the brand every year since her 2014 debut. “I literally feel like I’ve watched her grow up,” the magazine's editor in chief, MJ Day, reflected while on set.

View Hoopes’s full SI Swimsuit 2020 shoot here.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Kalil, a 2018 Swim Search co-winner with Camille Kostek, was all smiles in this neutral HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID one-piece as she took a seat for this shot on the shore. Learn more about the suit, which is still available to purchase today, here!

View Kalil’s full SI Swimsuit 2020 shoot here.

Valentina Sampaio was photographed by Josie Clough in Guana Island, BVI. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Sampaio, who celebrates her birthday today, Dec. 10, styled this golden TRIANGL bikini during her groundbreaking SI Swimsuit debut—when she became the first transgender model to appear in the magazine. She returned to the fold the year following, in Hollywood, Fla.

View Sampaio’s full SI Swimsuit 2020 shoot here.

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

