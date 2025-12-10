These 6 Sparkly, Shiny Suits From Scrub Island Scream Coastal New Year’s Eve Glam
At the end of November, we gathered some of our favorite festive swimwear looks throughout the years for SI Swimsuit readers that are spending New Year’s Eve by the coast. However, today, we’re diving into one particular location in the fold that’s a holiday mood board all on its own.
In 2020, six brand models—including Olivia Brower, Lorena Durán, Robin Holzken, Samantha Hoopes, Haley Kalil and Valentina Sampaio—all touched down on Scrub Island for the first issue of the decade. Plus, they brought their A-games in a plethora of shimmery swimwear styles.
Olivia Brower
Brower stunned during her sophomore shoot with the brand in this asymmetrical one-piece number from IZTALI SWIM. The model returned to set just one year after her rookie debut in Great Exuma and brought her same captivating energy in front of Josie Clough’s lens.
Lorena Durán
Durán’s 2020 feature marked the model's SI Swimsuit debut. The Seville, Spain, native posed in this lime green ASARA SWIM duo, and returned to the fold three more times following her eye-catching rookie campaign—in Montenegro (2022), Puerto Rico (2023) and Portugal (2024).
Robin Holzken
Holzken cemented her trio of SI Swimsuit shoots in Scrub Island, after making stops in Harbor Island, Bahamas (2018) and Kenya (2019). She repped this sporty set from MIKOH, which featured a scoop neck top and high-waisted bottoms while on location.
Samantha Hoopes
Hoopes wore this Sara Cristina Swimwear number during her latest feature in the fold, after shooting with the brand every year since her 2014 debut. “I literally feel like I’ve watched her grow up,” the magazine's editor in chief, MJ Day, reflected while on set.
Haley Kalil
Kalil, a 2018 Swim Search co-winner with Camille Kostek, was all smiles in this neutral HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID one-piece as she took a seat for this shot on the shore. Learn more about the suit, which is still available to purchase today, here!
Valentina Sampaio
Sampaio, who celebrates her birthday today, Dec. 10, styled this golden TRIANGL bikini during her groundbreaking SI Swimsuit debut—when she became the first transgender model to appear in the magazine. She returned to the fold the year following, in Hollywood, Fla.