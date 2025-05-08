Shay Mitchell Is a Relatable ‘Sad Mami’ in All-Black Outfit for Stunning New IG Photo Drop
Shay Mitchell was a big mood in her latest Instagram photo drop.
The Pretty Little Liars actress wore an all-black ensemble with the upper half of her outfit consisting of a shirt with the words “SAD MAMI” displayed in all caps on the front. She also wore a loose-fitting black blazer jacket, which she sported on her shoulders in some snapshots and tied around the waist in others. Her lower half included stylish shorts.
She paired the comfy-looking outfit with black tinted sunglasses that certainly gave the ensemble an extra boost, as well as a bit of a throwback vibe to the early 2000s. Finishing off the look with flawless, slicked-back tresses, all of the style points go directly to this timeless hairstyle!
Per her Instagram post, which she captioned with a single “🫠” emoji, it appeared to be just one of those days for Mitchell when it’s normal to experience complicated feelings of sadness or indifference while also appreciating the beauty in things. Per her photo drop, these things included a hot pink ride and a neighborhood street sprinkled with cherry blossom petals. The inclusion of pictures like those in this specific compilation served as a gentle reminder that life will eventually even itself out, and there will be nothing but good things to look forward to.
And one of those good things in Mitchell’s life recently was the success of her Béis pop-up shop at Stagecoach 2025.
Fans from all over the world got a chance to experience her luxury luggage brand and all its fabulousness. Be it riding on a bull in the shape of a carry-on bag or using a lasso to tie around the handle of a suitcase, there were loads of fun activities for everyone to experience during the pop-up, making this particular event one of Mitchell’s favorites.
Another amazing thing going on in the life of this celebrity was celebrating a new year of life.
Just last month, Mitchell turned 38 years old and honored her big day by posting several throwback snapshots and videos of her younger self, pairing them with photos of delicious-looking cinnamon rolls, flowers received from loved ones and a neat martini for a nice day out. In a sweet sentiment, she wrote in the caption that she was grateful for those around her who pour into her.
Let this serve as a reminder that the “🫠” times don’t always last, and neither do those days of not wanting to be asked for a single thing under the sun! Mitchell being relatable by showing that she doesn’t always have the best days is one of the many reasons why everyone adores her immensely.