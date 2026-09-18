Baseball Game Outfits Guaranteed to Knock Your Game-Day Look Out of the Park
The 2026 regular MLB season is winding down, with the final stretch of games being played through Sunday, Sept. 27. It’s all leading up to postseason play and, eventually, the World Series, which is set to begin late next month on Friday, Oct. 23.
Whether you’re rooting for the Boston Red Sox or the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s important to look the part. In order to help you put together a sporty and chic look, SI Swimsuit’s style team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, have assembled six different MLB-themed ensembles that will help you, well, hit your look out of the park.
So, get ready to channel some MLB WAG energy (we’re looking at you, Kate Upton and Olivia Dunne!) and dress the part to cheer on your favorite team.
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Boston Red Sox
- Women’s Boston Red Sox Tiny Turnip Red Emmy Hot Dog Tri-Blend Tank Top, $47.99 (mlbshop.com)
- Water-Repellant Quilted Jacket, $79.79 (zara.com)
- Men’s Boston Red Sox ’47 Navy Clean Up Adjustable Hat, $34.99 (mlbshop.com)
- Agolde ’90's Regenerative Mid-rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $248 (net-a-porter.com)
- Elisa Johnson Riley Sunglasses, $150 (revolve.com)
- Back 70 Brooklyn Low-Profile Sneakers, $189 (anthropologie.com)
- Berkeley Small Shoulder Bag, $148 (jcrew.com)
Houston Astros
- Women’s Houston Astros Aviator Nation x MLB Orange Cropped Boyfriend Tri-Blend T-Shirt, $83 (mlbshop.com)
- Still Here Supply Paneled Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $295 (net-a-porter.com)
- The Elcie Sunglasses, $170 (luvlou.com)
- Houston Astros BaubleBar Hair Clip, $20 (mlbshop.com)
- Salomon XT-Whisper Sneakers, $140 (modaoperandi.com)
- Freja New York Mini Chrystie Bag, $268 (revolve.com)
New York Yankees
- Women’s New York Yankees Off Season x MLB Navy Lightweight Full-Zip Track Jacket, $165 (mlbshop.com)
- Sporty & Rich x Yankees Krystal Cropped Tank Top, $101 (farfetch.com)
- Still Here Sport Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $325 (net-a-porter.com)
- Nike® Pacific Women’s Sneakers, $80 (jcrew.com)
- Half Moon Varsity Bag, $615 (floristforfun.com)
- The Luz Sunglasses, $148 (jimmyfairly.com)
New York Mets
- Men’s New York Mets ’47 Royal Clean Up Adjustable Hat, $34.99 (mlbshop.com)
- Women's New York Mets Off Season x MLB Royal Rugby T-Shirt, $105 (mlbshop.com)
- Strada Shoulder Bag, $350 (staud.clothing)
- Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Jeans, $240 (net-a-porter.com)
- Shevoke Riko Sunglasses, $210 (revolve.com)
- Hollyhock Black Silver Belt, $325 (dehanche.com)
- Converse Unisex Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers, $95 (bloomingdales.com)
Philadelphia Phillies
- Mitchell & Ness MLB Patch 100% Cotton Baseball Cap, $58 (anthropologie.com)
- Citizens of Humanity Nello Cropped Ribbed Jersey T-Shirt, $130 (net-a-porter.com)
- Otra Elsa Sunglasses, $70 (revolve.com)
- MARGESHERWOOD Hobo Shoulder Bag, $322 (revolve.com)
- SLVRLAKE Lexi Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $300 (net-a-porter.com)
- The MLB Logo Charm Carabiner Necklace, $60 (luvaj.com)
- 204L Shoes, $119.99 (newbalance.com)
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Mid-Summer Classics Pullover Hoodie, $198 (cherryla.com)
- Mid-Summer Classics Women’s V-Neck Tee, $88 (cherryla.com)
- Mid-Rise Balloon Jeans, $35.99 (shop.mango.com)
- Bottega Veneta Brown Slim Ribbon Oval Sunglasses, $480 (ssense.com)
- Mercer Bag Berry Croc, $298 (frejanyc.com)
- Gola Hawk 83 Sneaker, $108 (zappos.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.