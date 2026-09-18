Baseball Game Outfits Guaranteed to Knock Your Game-Day Look Out of the Park

The 2026 regular MLB season is winding down, with the final stretch of games being played through Sunday, Sept. 27. It’s all leading up to postseason play and, eventually, the World Series, which is set to begin late next month on Friday, Oct. 23.

Whether you’re rooting for the Boston Red Sox or the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s important to look the part. In order to help you put together a sporty and chic look, SI Swimsuit’s style team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, have assembled six different MLB-themed ensembles that will help you, well, hit your look out of the park.

So, get ready to channel some MLB WAG energy (we’re looking at you, Kate Upton and Olivia Dunne!) and dress the part to cheer on your favorite team.

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Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox fan outfit | MLB Shop, Zara, Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Anthropologie and J.Crew

Houston Astros

Houston Astros fan outfit | MLB Shop, Net-a-Porter, Luv Lou, Moda Operandi and Revolve

New York Yankees

New York Yankees fan outfit | MLB Shop, Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, Florist for Fun and Jimmy Fairly

New York Mets

New York Mets fan outfit | MLB Shop, STAUD, Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Déhanche and Bloomingdale’s

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies fan outfit | Anthropologie, Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Luv Aj and New Balance

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers fan outfit | Cherry LA, MANGO, SSENSE, Freja New York and Zappos

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