After you’ve passed around the turkey and the pumpkin pie and given thanks with your loved ones, it’s time to get down to business: Black Friday sales! If you’re looking to stock up on discounted swimwear this week, we’ve got some great deals for you.

We scoured the sales online to see which brands were offering the best discounts and have assembled a shoppable list of bikinis and one-pieces to make your online browsing simpler. Whether you’re planning a winter break trip that requires a colorful bikini to match your tropical surroundings or tend to lean into a simplistic, monochromatic color palette, there’s something for you below.

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Editors’ picks: Black Friday swimwear sales

Bikinis

SAME

Make a statement in this bright red bikini adorned in custom beads. The string set is completely adjustable, making for the perfect custom fit. SAME’s Black Friday sale includes up to 85% off sitewide, so snag this two-piece for a steal while you can!

Indah

Indah is currently offering up to 50% off the brand’s bikini inventory, including this gorgeous blue two-piece. The triangle top features adjustable knot detail, while the cheeky high-cut bottoms help to sculpt your figure.

Tropic of C

This bralette-style swim top features a delicate bead in the center, while the matching bottoms have adjustable side straps. Be sure to “add to cart” while Tropic of C is offering 30% off for a limited time only.

SAME

Not only is this chartreuse colorway striking, you’ll certainly stand out in this set thanks to its eye-catching custom hardware on the top. Meanwhile, the classic bottoms are high cut to help elongate your legs.

Faithfull the Brand

Polka dots are always in style, and a black-and-white string bikini is one you’ll reach for often. Be sure to purchase this set for 20% off while it’s on sale.

Striped bikini | Frankies Bikinis

This colorful, striped bikini is perfect for your next beach trip. The traditional triangle top allows you to adjust coverage up top, while the low-rise bottoms serve up a cheeky moment, both of which are ideal for sunbathing. Frankies Bikinis is offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday.

One-pieces

SAME

If you’re looking for an incredibly chic one-piece to add to your swimwear wardrobe, this is the one. The cream fabric is contrasted in black trim, while the high cut allows you to show off your legs.

Agua Bendita

This pretty pink hue is great for showcasing a tan, while the leg ruffles offer an extra girly touch. Be sure to check out the rest of Agua Bendita’s website as well, since the brand is offering between 20% and 60% during its Black Friday sale.

Kulani Kinis

We firmly believe that one can never have too many black swimsuits. This halter one-piece features a scoop neckline and cheeky coverage in back. Best of all? It’s currently 40% off!

Tropic of C

Strut your stuff poolside in this sparkly coco brown one-piece featuring a flattering halter neckline. The bronze metallic teardrop detail on the front makes for a truly head-turning accent.

Abercrombie & Fitch

This gorgeous blue suit features a plunging deep V-neckline, along with an O-ring detail at the bust. Whether you’re in the market for a one-piece for an upcoming family vacation or simply to refresh your swimwear wardrobe, you simply can’t beat the price! Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday sale includes sale prices up to 50% off.

Saks Fifth Avenue

The stripes on this textured one-piece are super playful, while the pull-on suit features removable straps, so you can wear it with or without. In addition to sale prices Saks Fifth Avenue is offering a $75 gift card with a purchase of $150 (use code BFGIFT at checkout).

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