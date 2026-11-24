Ilona Maher took a break from training for the forthcoming 2028 Los Angeles Games to send our fashion-loving social media feeds into a frenzy this week with her latest cover girl moment.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Players revealed that the bronze-medal-winning Olympic rugby sevens player graced the front page of “Issue 4” as one of three featured stars alongside Oksana Masters and Wang Chuqin, and the photo shoot quickly reminded fans why the elite athlete is SI Swimsuit’s reigning Rookie of the Year. In the sultry cover snapshot, Maher posed in a luxe leather two-piece set with silver hardware details as the story proclaimed, "IN GRIT WE TRUST.”

Alongside a striking shoot—which featured Maher in several daring looks, from elegant evening gowns to edgy bodysuits and beyond—the star also sat down with the outlet for a candid chat. There, the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 runner-up opened up about everything from her rugby income to building her brand in an in-depth cover feature. To check out Maher’s full Players cover story, click here.

As noted above, this fashion-forward feat comes after Maher confirmed she was training for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. If she qualifies for Team USA, it would mark her third Olympic appearance and follow her star-making performance at the 2024 Paris Games, where she secured third place overall with the squad.

Of course, Maher is also a member of the SI Swimsuit family, having posed for the magazine three times. She debuted in the August 2024 digital issue in Bellport, N.Y., returning a year later for her first in-print feature in Bermuda. For that striking shoot, she also took home the aforementioned 2025 Rookie of the Year honor, which SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day surprised her with at this year’s launch party while celebrating her 2026 feature in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

And after her Players cover was unveiled on social media, many of the Olympian’s fellow SI Swimsuit stars stopped by the outlet’s Instagram comments to applaud her effortlessly cool cover-girl style.

“🔥,” Olivia Dunne simply penned, while Penny Lane added, “👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥yepppp.”

“YES,” Sixtine concurred, and Hannah Berner declared, “Ur the s----.”

“Is it weird if I put this above my bed?” Hunter McGrady quipped.

“HOT OMG,” XANDRA proclaimed, while Lauren Chan added, “OH. MY. GOOD. GOD.”

The Instagram announcement was also liked by many more SI Swimsuit models, including Lindsey Vonn, Claire Kittle and Jena Sims. Still, it wasn’t just her fellow SI Swimsuit family members cheering on Maher; more fans and famous friends also gave her latest feat a metaphorical standing ovation.

“That’s my partner!!!” Maher’s former Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten wrote.

“SHEESH🔥👏,” fellow Olympian and Season 35 DWTS finalist Amber Glenn added.

“Ma’am, you need to warn people before posting pics like this. 😍🔥,” one fan joked, with another commenter concluding, “The best to ever do it.”

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