The Kansas City Current were crowned winners of the 2026 NWSL Championship on Saturday, Nov. 21, after defeating the Washington Spirit by a final score of 2-1. The weekend’s win at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., marks a major achievement for the club, as it was the Current’s first-ever NWSL Championship title, a victory that the team reached just five years after officially joining the league.

As the 2026 NWSL season comes to a close, we find ourselves reminiscing upon the incredible athletes who have not only stepped out onto the field in the past, but those who have also graced the pages of the annual SI Swimsuit Issue. Below, we’re showcasing all of the incredible NWSL athletes who have been featured in the magazine to date.

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Indah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

After signing with the Portland Thorns FC in 2013, Morgan went on to also play with the Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave FC throughout her career in the NWSL. In addition to winning the 2013 NWSL Championship alongside her teammates, the 37-year-old mom of three has two Olympic medals to her name. She and the USWNT took gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, while Morgan and her teammates earned a bronze medal during the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Alex Morgan was photographed by Adam Franzino on Guana Island. | Adam Franzino/Sports Illustrated

The same year she made her Olympic debut, Morgan also made her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue. She participated in a unique body paint feature with artist Joanne Gair and photographer Kayt Jones, and was photographed in a New York studio. Two years later, Morgan returned to the fold, this time posing for Adam Franzino on Guana Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

It was Morgan’s 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in St. Lucia that earned the athlete the cover of that year’s issue. At the time, she and many of her teammates were fighting for equal pay in women’s soccer. “I think a lot of times, especially online, as a female athlete, I’m put into a box, and I can’t sit out of that box without being judged,” Morgan stated back in 2019. That same year, the USWNT won the FIFA Women’s World Cup. “I’m unapologetic in the things that I do, the things I want to conquer, and really demanding of what we deserve.”

Alex Morgan was photographed by Adam Franzino on Guana Island. | Adam Franzino/Sports Illustrated

While Morgan hung up her cleats and retired from professional soccer in September 2024, she is still active in sports, now through investment and business opportunities rather than out on the pitch. She is the cofounder of Togethxr and runs the Alex Morgan Foundation, among other accolades.

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Megan Rapinoe

The same year Morgan landed on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Rapinoe made her brand debut with the magazine. She was also photographed in St. Lucia and, by participating in the issue, became the first openly gay woman to pose for SI Swimsuit.

Megan Rapinoe was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Cynababy Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Throughout her incredible decade-long career in the NWSL, Rapinoe played for Seattle Reign FC before retiring from her sport in 2023. She is a two-time World Cup champion (having secured the title in both 2015 and 2019) and an Olympic gold medalist. Rapinoe made three Olympic appearances throughout her decorated career, also bringing home a bronze medal alongside Morgan and their teammates during the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Megan Rapinoe was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Following her SI Swimsuit debut, Rapinoe returned to the fold for the brand’s 60th Anniversary issue in 2024. She was photographed alongside more than two dozen extraordinary women and deemed a brand legend after posing for that year’s issue in Hollywood, Fla.

Megan Rapinoe was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Suit by ALICE + OLIVIA. Shoes by Fendi. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

While Rapinoe is retired from her sport, she hasn’t slowed down professionally in the slightest. She hosts the Why Are You Like This? podcast and is cofounder of A Touch More, a production company she created with her ex, former basketball player and fellow SI Swimsuit legend Sue Bird. All the while, Rapinoe continues to use her platform to advocate for LGBTQIA rights while encouraging other women to feel empowered—something she spoke out about during her aforementioned time on the SI Swimsuit set in 2024.

Megan Rapinoe was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Fendi. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Empowerment is being able to be yourself and not trying to fit into what someone else prescribes for you or what the world prescribes for you, or showing up in a way that makes other people comfortable,” Rapinoe stated. “As women, we have so many restrictions, guardrails and opinions—ways that we’re meant to be that really have nothing to do with who we are; it’s more about other people. For me, being empowered is showing up exactly how I want and the way I want, and being able to bring my full self, no matter what, no matter where I am.”

Megan Rapinoe was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by INDAH. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Crystal Dunn

Crystal Dunn was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Chio di Stefania D. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Another NWSL star featured in the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue, Dunn made her brand debut a splashy one on the shores of St. Lucia. Throughout her time in the league, the University of North Carolina graduate played for the Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage, Portland Thorns FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Crystal Dunn was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Vanda Catucci. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunn was part of three NWSL Championship teams throughout her career (winning twice with the Courage and once with the Thorns) and is also a three-time Olympian and 2019 FIFA World Cup Champion. The proud mom of one stepped away from professional soccer earlier this year, officially announcing her retirement on Jan. 29, 2026.

Crystal Dunn was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Chio di Stefania D. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

At the time of her SI Swimsuit feature, Dunn used the opportunity to share her excitement over showcasing diversity within the annual issue. “I think it’s amazing,” she stated while on location. “When I look at our team or when I look at society in general, I think there’s so many different shapes and sizes of people … And I think that’s basically what our team is made up of—so many people from so many different walks of life.”

Crystal Dunn was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by TeenyB BIkini Couture. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Earlier this fall, Dunn was honored with a pregame retirement ceremony ahead of the USWNT’s matchup against Spain on Oct. 10, in Washington, D.C. Today, the retired athlete serves as co-owner of TLH Reckoning, a women’s pre-professional soccer team based in Tallahassee, Fla.

Crystal Dunn was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Fae. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Abby Dahlkemper

Abby Dahlkemper was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dahlkemper’s 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in St. Lucia capped off an incredible roster of NWSL athletes photographed for that year’s magazine. The defender, who currently plays for Bay FC, has also suited up for San Diego Wave FC, Houston Dash, North Carolina Courage and Western New York Flash throughout her time in the NWSL.

Abby Dahlkemper was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In addition to being a member of the FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2019, she was also part of the team that brought home a bronze medal during the Tokyo Games in 2021. Outside of her prowess as an athlete, Dahlkemper is also a proud mom.

Abby Dahlkemper was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

After welcoming her son in February of this year, the professional athlete returned to the pitch in July following her maternity leave. After coming back to her sport over the summer, Dahlkemper sweetly noted in an Instagram post that her son, Eli, is her “why.”

Abby Dahlkemper was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And as it turns out, Dahlkemper used her experience out on the pitch to inform how she approached her SI Swimsuit debut. “... I just kind of got in the zone in front of the camera on the first day,” she stated. “As a soccer player and being out in the field, you really have to make adjustments through the game, and I think that’s kind of similar to this shoot and the way that I approached it ... As I went along throughout the day, I ended up with a sheer shirt on, and I felt comfortable and confident.”

Abby Dahlkemper was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Guria Beachwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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