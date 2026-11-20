Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and if you’re still looking for the perfect outfit for the upcoming Friendsgiving celebration on your social calendar, we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on your pumpkin pie before you run out the door or are trying out a new green bean casserole recipe to impress your pals, the last thing you want to be worried about is your outfit. The key to a great Friendsgiving ensemble is going for something visually impactful, yet unfussy. A monochromatic color scheme instantly makes you look chic, while fun pops of texture (think faux fur or lace) and accessories take your outfit to the next level.

So, before you get ready to pass the turkey and stuffing around your Friendsgiving table, SI Swimsuit’s style team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, have taken the guesswork out of the equation for you.

Below, shop three curated looks for your Friendsgiving celebrations that will have you feeling put together in no time.

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Editors’ picks: Friendsgiving outfit ideas to shop

A statement jacket paired with neutrals

Chocolate brown layers worn with a statement piece of outerwear is always a go-to wardrobe formula in the autumn. Extend the monochromatic color palette to your shoes and sunnies, too!

Saks Fifth Avenue, Aritzia, FRAME, Sam Edelman and Revolve

Edgy, all-black energy

If you tend to lean toward an even darker color palette in your wardrobe, this lace-trimmed velvet mini dress is the perfect choice. Pointed-toe boots, a classic bag and sophisticated earrings help to pull this look together.

Mytheresa, Revolve, Verafied New York, Jimmy Fairly and Dorsey

Model-off-duty chic

Want to strut in like you just walked off the runway? A fur jacket, belted corduroy trousers and a simple, yet chic turtleneck will do.

Mytheresa, FRAME, B-Low the Belt and Tony Bianco

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