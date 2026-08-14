Packable Sun Hats: Elevate Your Vacation Wardrobe With These Must-Have Accessories

When it comes time to pack your suitcase for a seaside vacation, bikinis, cover-ups and sunglasses are likely to be a few of the initial items you throw in your bag. However, we’re here to remind you to never forget about the power of a cute sun hat! Not only can a sun visor or floppy straw hat seriously elevate your look, it can also provide some great sun protection (when worn along with your favorite SPF, of course).

We’ve taken the guesswork out of shopping for you, as SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, have assembled four adorable beachside looks that each center around a chic sun hat. Best of all, these accessories are all foldable and easy to fit in your luggage, so you don’t have to worry about taking up precious packing space.

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Beautiful chocolate brown

This elegant chocolate brown look features an incredibly chic visor paired with a string bikini and other complementary pieces. Layer up with the tunic and pant if there’s a breeze by the water, or if you’re heading to lunch after sunbathing.

Chocolate brown sun hat, swimwear and accessories | Janessa Leone, Monday Swimwear, Moda Operandi and Farfetch

Pretty shades of rusty pink

A packable sun visor is great to throw in your carry-on bag, as it won’t lose its shape or take up much space. This one features a sweet pink trim and tie, which pairs perfectly with a dusty pink one-piece.

Sun visor, swimsuit and accessories | Lorna Murray, J.Crew, Coach, Johanna Ortiz and Net-a-Porter

A classic (and classy) straw hat

We’re obsessed with a contrasting navy and blue color palette, and this classic straw hat is one you can pair with numerous outfits. Regardless of trends, you’ll reach for this timeless silhouette for years to come.

Straw hat, navy bikini and accessories | Eric Javits, STAUD, Bonnie Clyde, Net-a-Porter and Hunting Season

A matching moment

Add a pop of color to your sun hat that matches your suit with this muted green duo. Paired with black and white accessories, you’ll turn heads whether you’re beach or poolside.

Green sun hat, swimsuit and accessories | Tuckernuck, Caddis, Moda Operandi, Bondi Born and Revolve

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