Packable Sun Hats: Elevate Your Vacation Wardrobe With These Must-Have Accessories
When it comes time to pack your suitcase for a seaside vacation, bikinis, cover-ups and sunglasses are likely to be a few of the initial items you throw in your bag. However, we’re here to remind you to never forget about the power of a cute sun hat! Not only can a sun visor or floppy straw hat seriously elevate your look, it can also provide some great sun protection (when worn along with your favorite SPF, of course).
We’ve taken the guesswork out of shopping for you, as SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, have assembled four adorable beachside looks that each center around a chic sun hat. Best of all, these accessories are all foldable and easy to fit in your luggage, so you don’t have to worry about taking up precious packing space.
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Beautiful chocolate brown
This elegant chocolate brown look features an incredibly chic visor paired with a string bikini and other complementary pieces. Layer up with the tunic and pant if there’s a breeze by the water, or if you’re heading to lunch after sunbathing.
- Birdie Visor, $287 (janessaleone.com)
- Barcelona Tunic, $148 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Ay Que Calor Exclusive La Isla Aida Bikini Top, $90 and Bikini Bottom, $75 (modaoperandi.com)
- Belize Pant, $158 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Tanner Bag, $467 (janessaleone.com)
- Prada Sunglasses, $346 (farfetch.com)
Pretty shades of rusty pink
A packable sun visor is great to throw in your carry-on bag, as it won’t lose its shape or take up much space. This one features a sweet pink trim and tie, which pairs perfectly with a dusty pink one-piece.
- Painterly Somerset Sun Visor, $240 (lornamurray.com.au)
- Relaxed-Fit Beach Shirt in Linen-Cotton Blend, $69.50 (jcrew.com)
- C Hardware Round Sunglasses, $181 (coach.com)
- Sundown Dust One Piece, $375 (johannaortiz.com)
- MUUÑ Sophie Canvas-Trimmed Woven Straw Tote, $220 (net-a-porter.com)
A classic (and classy) straw hat
We’re obsessed with a contrasting navy and blue color palette, and this classic straw hat is one you can pair with numerous outfits. Regardless of trends, you’ll reach for this timeless silhouette for years to come.
- Floppy Straw Hat, $296 (ericjavits.com)
- Lisa Linen Top Butter, $275 (staud.clothing)
- Baby Sunglasses, $208 (bonnieclyde.la)
- Sara Cristina Embellished Bikini, $360 (net-a-porter.com)
- The Small Basket in Handwoven Iraca, $375 (hunting-season.com)
- Flore Flore Josephine Drawstring Organic Cotton-Poplin Straight-Leg Pants, $375 (net-a-porter.com)
A matching moment
Add a pop of color to your sun hat that matches your suit with this muted green duo. Paired with black and white accessories, you’ll turn heads whether you’re beach or poolside.
- Palm Boca Boat Hat, $168 (tnuck.com)
- Shelby Sunglasses, $180 (caddislife.com)
- ERES Aquarelle One-Piece Swimsuit, $470 (modaoperandi.com)
- Cremona Tie-Side Maxi Cover-Up, $365 (bondiborn.com)
- Casa Clara Bobbi Tote Bag, $92 (revolve.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.