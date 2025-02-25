Shop Two Sultry White Lace Looks Inspired by Katie Austin’s Jaw-Dropping Portugal Bikini
Katie Austin has cemented herself as a household name at SI Swimsuit over the past four years, and her latest feature was nothing short of stunning. The certified fitness trainer and lifestyle content creator, who co-won the brand’s Swim Search open casting call in 2021, was named co-Rookie of the Year in ’22 following her glamorous rookie feature in Montenegro with James Macari and reunited with the photographed in the Dominican Republic in ’23.
The Virginia native never fails to amaze with her beauty, positivity and contagious smile. For last year‘s iconic 60th anniversary issue, she traveled to Portugal with visual artist Ben Watts.
While her photo shoot featured an array of breathtaking styles, one standout look was an ultra-feminine white floral lace two-piece set from Andi Bagus that exuded delicate, romantic energy. The barely-there, ethereal mesh ensemble fit right into the dreamy countryside aesthetic, and Austin, 31, looked like an absolute vision in the subtly sheer, scalloped-edge design.
Andi Bagus Belize White Floral Bikini, $49 (andi-bagus.com)
This gorgeous two-piece, made from stretchy synthetic fabric, features halter ties and a thong-style bottom for a sultry fit. The sheer, spaghetti-strap top set offers minimal coverage with netted panels for a bold yet feminine touch. Pair it with a see-through cover-up or wear it solo to turn heads. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
If you’re looking to channel your inner SI Swimsuit model or simply add a sultry yet sophisticated white lace set to your wardrobe, this is your sign. Whether you’re gearing up for a honeymoon, planning a chic bridal shower outfit or just indulging in a timeless, flirty aesthetic, a dainty white set is a must-have.
And with Austin herself tying the knot last summer in a breathtaking Southern California ceremony with longtime boyfriend Lane Armstrong, her Portugal look felt even more fitting. Below, we’ve rounded up two stunning white lace lingerie looks to help you embrace this angelic vibe all year round.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lounge White Lace Triangle Bralette, $45 and White Lace Triangle Thong, $18 (us.lounge.com)
This UK-based brand is known for their timeless silhouettes and high-quality, affordable intimates. They are constantly dropping trendy new styles while also maintaining their mission of empowering women and a net-zero carbon journey.
Gooseberry Intimates White Triangle Bra Star, $55 and White Thong Star, $25 (gooseberryintimates.com)
This set makes for the perfect flirty duo, crafted from delicate floral lace with gold hardware accents. Featuring adjustable straps for a flawless fit, this seductive two-piece combines elegance with minimal coverage for a chic, romantic touch.