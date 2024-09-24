Shop the Burnt Orange String Suit From This Latinx-Owned Brand Christen Harper Wore in Portugal
Christen Harper, a four-time SI Swimsuit star, completely wowed us during her 2024 photo shoot in Portugal. The model, who first captured the brand’s attention through the 2021 Swim Search, went on to secure the coveted co-Rookie of the Year title in 2022.
The 31-year-old, who has previously traveled to Barbados and Dominica with the franchise, truly gets better and better each year. Her confidence and positive energy is palpable both on set and through her images. For her most recent brand feature with Ben Watts, Harper, who is married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, mimicked the beauty of Portugal—known for its vineyards, striking architecture, vibrant colors, lush greenery and the serene Douro River—with some fun, earthy and vintage-inspired bikinis, one-pieces and monokinis.
One of our favorite looks from the photo shoot is a chic burnt orange and white striped set by Sara Cristina, a luxury Latinx-owned swimwear brand.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sara Cristina Sun Bikini in Terracotta and Ivory, $240 (saracristina.us)
This eye-catching suit features a triangle halter top and minimalist string bottoms, both with a modern geometric zigzag pattern. Crafted from a high-quality blend of viscose, cotton and elastane, the set is available in five other colorways. Shop and learn more about the brand at saracristina.us.
Outside of modeling, Harper uses her platform to empower women to embrace body positivity and inner beauty. She’s also dedicated to giving back to her community through spreading her message of self-love and service.