Shop the Colorful Two-Piece Alix Earle Wore in Italy
Content creator and SI Swimsuit June digital issue cover girl Alix Earle is sharing plenty of photos from her summer travels with her 3.8 million Instagram followers. And on Aug. 11, the 23-year-old social media sensation offered up several sun-soaked snaps of herself in a rainbow-colored two-piece from her time in Italy.
In the first, Earle posed in thigh-deep water as she glanced over her shoulder for the camera. She was also photographed on a lounger, ascending a set of brick stairs and grinning for the lens as she emerged from the water on a ladder.
“Gone to Sorrento ⛵️🇮🇹,” Earle noted in her caption, and shouted out the swimwear brand WeWoreWhat in her comments.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Full-Coverage Underwire Bikini Top, $59 and Low-Rise Swim Shorts, $59 (weworewhat.com)
The baby blue striped underwire top offers plenty of support and is designed with full-coverage in mind. While the low-rise boyshort bottoms are currently sold out, you can sign up for the waitlist in order to complete the full set here.
“Love you in @shopweworewhat swim 🏖️🤌🏻❤️,” the brand commented on Earle’s post.
“You make everything look good 🥲😻,” Lindsey Gordon gushed.
“🇮🇹👸🏼,” pal Kristin Konefal added.
For June’s inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover, Earle posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Miami, where she nailed both her beachside and after-party photo shoots. Shop one of our favorite looks, a sage green two-piece, from the feature here.