Shop the Gorgeous Sage Green Two-Piece Alix Earle Wore for Her SI Swim Photo Shoot in Miami
Earlier this summer, content creator Alix Earle was named SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover girl. The TikTok sensation, who is best known for her chatty “get ready with me” videos, also shares relationship updates, adorable sibling content, lifestyle, beauty and fashion routines, and behind the scenes snippets of her glamorous life.
“I definitely think people have misconceptions about me. There’s millions of people online who get it wrong all the time. And I think my audience has a good understanding of who I am and why I post what I post,” Earle stated of her personal brand.
The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host posed for photographer Yu Tsai for two very special, stunning photo shoots in Miami, where the New Jersey native attended college and now lives. She posed for a series of fun and eclectic after-party photos indoors, as well as a breathtaking collection of pics on the beaches of the Sunshine State.
From satin two-piece sets to feathered boas to sequined mermaidcore numbers, the 23-year-old really rocked it all and looked absolutely fabulous doing it. Shop one of her trendy looks, a classic triangle string sage green bikini from Zimmermann, below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Zimmermann Waverly Lurex Ring Tie Bikini, $250 (saksfifthavenue.com)
This slightly sparkly, muted green bikini is super trendy and stylish with adorable O-ring details and string ties for extra adjustability. Be sure to snag it for your next pool or beach day in order to channel Earle’s chic SI Swimsuit style.