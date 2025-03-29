Shop the Edgy Leopard Print Bikini Olivia Dunne Just Wore in Bermuda for Her SI Swim Return
Olivia Dunne just dropped jaws with another fierce look from her latest SI Swimsuit feature—and this time, it’s all about the leopard print. The fifth-year LSU gymnast returned to the brand for her third consecutive appearance, bringing her signature blend of strength, glam and confidence to the shores of Bermuda. Shot by Ben Watts, the longtime SI Swimsuit photographer behind her past two viral shoots in Puerto Rico and Portugal, Dunne’s 2025 feature is already one of the most buzzed-about moments of the season.
Known for her gravity-defying athleticism and unmatched social media presence, the athlete is no stranger to commanding attention, and her animal print moment in Bermuda is a perfect mix of edgy and iconic. Shop the look from Lybethras below.
Leopard Bikini, $220
This unique bikini blends a timeless animal print with bold gold ring accents and chunky belt-style strap details, creating a striking, edgy-meets-western vibe. The classic triangle top flatters the figure with adjustable ties for a custom fit, while the coordinating bottom mirrors the same refined aesthetic and statement hardware. Together, they elevate the look to a whole new level. Crafted in Brazil from high-quality materials, this set is perfect for channeling main character energy by the sea. Pre-order now at lybethras.com to claim your power look of the summer.
Today, the 22-year-old is so much more than just a model, she is a mogul in the making and a trailblazer in the NIL space. As the most-followed and highest-paid female NCAA athlete, she’s landed major deals with brands like Vuori, Purina, Nautica and American Eagle, and she was recently named to Forbes’s 30 Under 30 and Top Creators lists.
But Dunne’s impact goes beyond the camera. Through the Livvy Fund, the New Jersey native is helping level the playing field for female college athletes at LSU.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have all these different opportunities with NIL and to have experience because it could be very foreign to other athletes at the start of it,” she told People. “So, I just wanted to help other women and give them opportunities to learn and have more NIL deals because they deserve it just as much as I do.”
The 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics champion also starred in Amazon Prime’s Money Game last year, further underscoring her role as a leading voice in the evolving landscape of college sports and digital influence.
Read more about her return to the fold here, shop her jaw-dropping zebra-print offical reveal look here and view behind the scenes images here.