Olivia Dunne Channels Wild Elegance in Zebra Print Monokini for SI Swimsuit Return
Olivia Dunne is embracing her wild side in her third consecutive SI Swimsuit feature. The college gymnast and social media sensation is set to return to the pages of the iconic magazine for the 2025 issue, and this time she’s bringing fierce energy to the beaches of Bermuda.
The 22-year-old powerhouse has proven time and time again that she’s more than just an athlete — she’s a trailblazer redefining what it means to be a modern-day college student. Dunne, who helped lead LSU to its first-ever NCAA gymnastics championship in 2024, has become one of the most influential figures in college athletics thanks to her impressive online presence, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to empowering other women.
The New Jersey native made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and traveled to Portugal for her appearance in the milestone 60th anniversary issue last year. Dunne has consistently impressed with her poise, confidence and charisma in front of the camera. She reunited with photographer Ben Watts for her 2025 shoot, marking their third collaboration. Their creative partnership has resulted in stunning imagery year after year and her brand new reveal pic is certainly no exception. Shop the zebra print one-piece from Andi Bagus below.
Andi Bagus Isla Monokini Zebra, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
Andi Bagus’s first fully sustainable swimsuit, made from 100% Vita recycled fabric is here! Designed for a second-skin fit, it features a back cutout, cinching waist straps, ultra-high legs and a thong-style bottom for minimal coverage. She paired it with a sporty backwards cap from 47 Brand.
The Vuori activewear ambassador and campaign star, who has been named a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and Top Creator, has been open about and grateful for all the opportunities SI Swimsuit has brought her.
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal,” she gushed while on location last year. “Ever since my [first] SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world. I announced at the ESPYs, I worked with new magazine brands, and it’s just been really cool.”
We can’t wait to see what year three holds. Read more about her return to the fold here, and stay tuned for Dunne’s full gallery this May!