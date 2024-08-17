Shop the Highly-Rated Animal Print One-Piece Hunter McGrady Wore in Mexico
Hunter McGrady’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Mexico is one that returns to our minds on a regular basis. After all, the 31-year-old brand legend earned one of four solo covers of this year’s issue following her stunning feature there.
While on set, the proud mom of two and podcast cohost dazzled in a number of neutral swimsuits and animal prints in flattering hues, many of which featured bold cut-outs. When it comes to recreating McGrady’s style at home, we recommend one look in particular. Not only is the suit stunning, it also has nothing but five-star reviews from happy customers.
Santorini One-Piece - Tortuga, $125 (jmpthelabel.com)
This super sexy one-piece features a major chest cut-out, so it’s not for the faint of heart. The bold and beautiful suit has an open back and wrap-around straps, so it can be worn a number of different ways. In addition to the gorgeous tortoise shell print McGrady rocked in Mexico, the swimsuit is availble in a few different patterns and several bright colors.
Not only is McGrady a huge fan of the pick, but the JMP the Label suit has incredible reviews from tons of happy customers.
“This suit is so gorgeous. It is my favorite one of the season,” one person wrote. “Comfortable and sexy at the same time, while providing full coverage. I want all the colors!”
“Since having my son it has been so hard for me to buy bathing suits, let alone feel good in one. The cut of this is so flattering and it truly makes me feel confident,” someone else noted. “I can’t wait to try out more from this brand. Thank you!”