Shop the One of a Kind Puka Shell Swimsuit Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Donned in Dominica
2023 SI Swimsuit rookie Melissa Wood Tepperberg‘s photo shoot in Dominica is one we might never forget. The wellness and workout leader, who is the creator of the MWH online subscription-based platform and community, traveled to the breathtaking Caribbean island with photographer Yu Tsai last year.
The 41-year-old served the most ethereal, Mother Nature-inspired vibes in a series of earthy bikinis and one-pieces, from leaf-embellished numbers to sea sponge-adorned pieces. We’re particularly obsessed with this stringy puka shell bikini from Lybethras that the Move With Heart podcast host dazzled in.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Melissa Shells Top, $105 and G-String Bottoms, $85 (lybethras.com)
This cream two-piece, featuring delicate shell details on the trim of both the top and bottom, offers minimal coverage and is ideal for showing a bit of skin or catching the perfect, optimized tan.
While on location with the SI Swimsuit team in Dominica, Wood-Tepperberg couldn’t contain her excitement over posing for the issue.
“It feels so beyond incredible to be a Sports Illustrated rookie. I can’t fully believe it, but then I can believe it because I’m here and I’m doing it, and it just feels phenomenal,” she gushed. “Being with Yu Tsai and MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] and the entire team, I have to say that I felt so entirely supported throughout every single step of the way. It’s like working with a well-oiled machine, and I just felt like I was able to fully be myself and bring forward the real me in the most effortless way with incredible direction.”