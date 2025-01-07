SI Swimsuit Model Lauren Wasser Stars in a Sultry New Valentine’s Day Campaign for Bluebella
Love letters aren’t always for someone else—sometimes they’re written to remind yourself of your own power. That’s exactly the message Lauren Wasser delivers as she fronts Bluebella’s brand-new Valentine’s Day campaign.
The 36-year-old model, famously known as “the girl with the golden legs,” is bringing her signature strength and beauty to the London-based lingerie brand‘s latest promo content, launching today, Jan. 7. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who posed for photographer Derek Kettela in Belize for the 2024 magazine, has been unveiled as the star of the sultry, stunning campaign, centered around themes of self-acceptance and body confidence.
The campaign is deeply personal for Wasser, whose journey to embracing her body has been both heartbreaking and inspiring. After losing both of her legs to menstrual toxic shock syndrome, she’s become a leading advocate for awareness, using her platform to encourage others to love themselves and their unique journeys. Bluebella’s Love Letters campaign is an extension of that message, focusing on female narratives that champion inner strength and self-love.
“This campaign is about owning yourself, something I feel that I really embody,” she said in a press release. “It’s important to embrace who you are, and everything that you’ve gone through. This is part of life’s journey, which helps create and craft the person that you are right now.”
Bluebella founder Emily Bendell echoed Wasser’s sentiments, noting why the Los Angeles native is the perfect fit for the brand. “Lauren embodies the core values that Bluebella stands for—bravery, honesty and intelligence,” Bendell said. “She is a hugely successful model and athlete in her own right and an inspirational advocate across everything she does. We believe that her journey to loving herself will encourage our audience to do the same.”
Pieces from the Love Letters campaign are available at Bluebella’s website, as well as in-person at their pop-up location in London’s Covent Garden. We‘ve listed some of our favorites from the brand’s lingerie line below, and you can shop more at bluebella.us.
Wasser in the Marabel Black/Sheer set
Each sold separately, this gorgeous lacy black set features three pieces with beautiful scalloped edges and artistic embroidery.
Wasser in the Rosalie Red/Sheer set
This is the ultimate red hot lace lingerie set your top drawer is missing.
Wasser in the Harlow Hot Coral/Sheer
This sweet coral set is romantic and feminine, featuring delicate heart details atop a comfortable mesh fabric.