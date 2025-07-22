Star-Studded Trio of SI Swimsuit Models Attend ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Premiere
Before the sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore debuts on Netflix this Friday, July 25, celebrities gathered to view the film at the premiere on Monday night.
Hosted by Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, a plethora of industry moguls met in the Big Apple before the night of festivities, which included a red carpet event, movie screening and celebratory afterparty. On the carpet—which was appropriately colored green instead of red for the golf-focused film—we spot a few familiar faces.
Paige Spiranac
Spiranac made her SI Swimsuit debut back in 2018, before being deemed a “Legend” with the brand six years later in the magazine's 60th anniversary issue. The golf content creator sported a skin-tight maroon gown on the carpet and looked right at home in front of a bucket of golf balls and a bag full of clubs.
The model—who shared that she will be making a cameo in the upcoming film—paired the statement garment with open-toed shoes in a matching hue, a beaded bracelet and rings. As for her hair, Spiranac’s golden locks framed her face as she donned voluminous waves.
Alix Earle
Earle was all smiles on Monday, joining her younger sister Ashtin for a night out in New York. “I have like a good 60 seconds in the movie,” the first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model told her TikTok followers ahead of the premiere as she takes her talents to the big screen.
“Basically, when this came to be, I was like, ’How did this happen?’” The content creator and Hot Mess podcast host continued. “I’m like the biggest Adam Sandler fan.” On the carpet, Earle repped an abstract neutral gown with a pair of simple, studded gold earrings.
Molly Sims
A longtime SI Swimsuit model who was named a “Legend” alongside Spiranac back in 2024, Sims wore an all-black ensemble for Monday night’s event. The Kentucky native’s plunging black dress was accessorized with a stack of bracelets, a statement choker necklace and studded open-toed pumps.
Sims joined her husband Scott Stuber and their son Grey—who adorably matched in denim blue blazers—while supporting the film’s leading man, Adam Sandler. In late May, Sims shared high praise for the comedian. “He’s solid. He’s professional. He’s kind,” Sims told Kaitlyn Bristowe during an episode of her Off the Vine podcast. “I’ve never met just a better human.”
Fans will be able to stream Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix starting Friday, July 25!