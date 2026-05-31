Behind the Scenes of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show: Backstage Photos

This week has been a whirlwind of activity for SI Swimsuit models who descended upon the Sunshine State earlier this week for Swim Week. While several brand stars attended the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame Honors Night on Wednesday, the next day, talent enjoyed beauty treatments and exclusive spa experiences while getting fitted for the suits they wore while strutting the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show at the W South Beach in Miami this evening.

And on Friday, models enjoyed some fun in the sun at the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party, which was held at 22nd Street Beach throughout the afternoon. Following some brief downtime (and additional glam!), models attended a VIP welcome dinner in the evening hosted by KYU x Drinking Pig at W South Beach. In addition to getting the opportunity to mix and mingle, our models and friends of the brand showed off some truly incredible ensembles, all of which we recapped for you here.

It all culminated in Saturday night’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach. If you were unable to make it to see the action IRL, don’t worry—you’ll have the opportunity to see the show in its entirety when the SI Swimsuit Runway Show is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.

In the meantime, check out some exclusive backstage pics from the SI Swimsuit Runway Show below.

Penny Lane and Hunter McGrady | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Remi Bader and Hunter McGrady | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Molly Sims | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ali Truwit | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Katie Austin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Camille Kostek | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Haley Baylee | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Molly Sims | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Haley and Hanna Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Maura Higgins, Ali Truwit, Meredith Mickelson and Remi Bader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady and Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson, Christen Goff, Haley Baylee, Gabi Moura and Ellie Thumann | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ali Truwit | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

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