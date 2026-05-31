Skip to main content
Swimsuit
Models

Behind the Scenes of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show: Backstage Photos

Here’s what you didn’t see during the action from the W South Beach.
Cara O’Bleness|
Alix Earle
Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

This week has been a whirlwind of activity for SI Swimsuit models who descended upon the Sunshine State earlier this week for Swim Week. While several brand stars attended the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame Honors Night on Wednesday, the next day, talent enjoyed beauty treatments and exclusive spa experiences while getting fitted for the suits they wore while strutting the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show at the W South Beach in Miami this evening.

And on Friday, models enjoyed some fun in the sun at the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party, which was held at 22nd Street Beach throughout the afternoon. Following some brief downtime (and additional glam!), models attended a VIP welcome dinner in the evening hosted by KYU x Drinking Pig at W South Beach. In addition to getting the opportunity to mix and mingle, our models and friends of the brand showed off some truly incredible ensembles, all of which we recapped for you here.

It all culminated in Saturday night’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach. If you were unable to make it to see the action IRL, don’t worry—you’ll have the opportunity to see the show in its entirety when the SI Swimsuit Runway Show is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.

In the meantime, check out some exclusive backstage pics from the SI Swimsuit Runway Show below.

Penny Lane and Hunter McGrady
Penny Lane and Hunter McGrady | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Christen Goff
Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Jocelyn Corona
Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Remi Bader and Hunter McGrady
Remi Bader and Hunter McGrady | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Molly Sims
Molly Sims | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Ali Truwit
Ali Truwit | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Penny Lane
Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader
Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Alix Earle
Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Katie Austin
Katie Austin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Gabi Moura
Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Meredith Mickelson
Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Penny Lane
Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Haley Baylee
Haley Baylee | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Gabi Moura
Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Molly Sims
Molly Sims | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Christen Goff
Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Haley and Hanna Cavinder
Haley and Hanna Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
XANDRA
XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Maura Higgins, Ali Truwit, Meredith Mickelson and Remi Bader
Maura Higgins, Ali Truwit, Meredith Mickelson and Remi Bader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Alix Earle
Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady and Jocelyn Corona
Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady and Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Meredith Mickelson, Christen Goff, Haley Baylee, Gabi Moura and Ellie Thumann
Meredith Mickelson, Christen Goff, Haley Baylee, Gabi Moura and Ellie Thumann | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Ali Truwit
Ali Truwit | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

More SI Swimsuit Swim Week 2026 content

Published | Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion