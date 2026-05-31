Behind the Scenes of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show: Backstage Photos
This week has been a whirlwind of activity for SI Swimsuit models who descended upon the Sunshine State earlier this week for Swim Week. While several brand stars attended the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame Honors Night on Wednesday, the next day, talent enjoyed beauty treatments and exclusive spa experiences while getting fitted for the suits they wore while strutting the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show at the W South Beach in Miami this evening.
And on Friday, models enjoyed some fun in the sun at the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party, which was held at 22nd Street Beach throughout the afternoon. Following some brief downtime (and additional glam!), models attended a VIP welcome dinner in the evening hosted by KYU x Drinking Pig at W South Beach. In addition to getting the opportunity to mix and mingle, our models and friends of the brand showed off some truly incredible ensembles, all of which we recapped for you here.
It all culminated in Saturday night’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach. If you were unable to make it to see the action IRL, don’t worry—you’ll have the opportunity to see the show in its entirety when the SI Swimsuit Runway Show is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.
In the meantime, check out some exclusive backstage pics from the SI Swimsuit Runway Show below.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.