Here’s What Everyone Wore to SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week VIP Kick-Off Dinner in Miami

It’s the end of May, and fashion fans already know what that means: Swim Week 2026 has officially taken over Miami! And you better believe the SI Swimsuit team was on the ground in the middle of all the action.

Following the launch of SI Swimsuit 2026 earlier this month, the brand trekked to sunny South Florida to celebrate the annual event in style. On location, the team reunited with many of the familiar faces who graced the glossy pages of this year’s issue as they prepared to strut their stuff down the catwalk at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Saturday, May 30, at W South Beach. (Oh! And, in case you missed it: for the first time, the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show will be available to watch on Hulu starting June 9! Find out which models will be walking in this year’s show here, and how to follow along with all the Swim Week action at home here.)

However, before the highly anticipated fashion event got underway, the brand brought some seriously summer-ready vibes to the Sunshine State on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29. These events included a fun-in-the-sun SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party and a luxe welcome dinner. In the lead up to these events, our models were treated to special face and body treatments from Sofwave, refreshing mini facials from Radiesse, sparkling spray tans from Dolce Glow, a fresh manicure by Sally Hansen and more, all courtesy of fan-favorite brands like Kérastase, Hawaiian Tropic, Scott Barnes Cosmetics, YSE Beauty, First Aid Beauty, Crocs, Philips Lumea IPL, Roxy and RVCA.

Molly Sims and Tiffany Haddish | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

As noted above, the fashion-forward Friday afternoon Beach Club Party was capped off with a delicious VIP kick-off dinner by KYU x Drinking Pig at W South Beach that same evening. Among those in attendance were several stars of SI Swimsuit 2026, including Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Camille Kostek, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Ellie Thumann, Gabi Moura, Haley Baylee, Haley Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jocelyn Corona, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Meredith Mickelson, Molly Sims, Penny Lane, Tiffany Haddish and Tunde Oyeneyin as well as more models set to rock the runway on Saturday, including Hanna Cavinder, Maura Higgins, Stassi Schroeder and more.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone wore to the special VIP kick-off dinner, and for some seriously summer-ready “Girl’s Night Out” cocktail attire inspiration!

What everyone wore to the SI Swimsuit kick-off dinner party

Tiffany Haddish | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Stassi Schroeder | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Maura Higgins | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Haley Cavinder | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Hanna Cavinder | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Claire Kittle | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Melissa Odabash and Camille Kostek | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Kate Love | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

TJ Palma | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

MJ Carlson | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Cyrus Veyssi | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Mia Martini | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Iris Kendall | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Britt Stewart | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Emma Slater | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Jenna Johnson | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Val Chmerkovskiy | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

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