Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and More SI Swimsuit Models Dazzle at Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame Honors Night

Ahead of the brand’s runway show this Saturday, several SI Swimsuit stars gathered at the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame Honors Night on Wednesday, May 27 to kick off Swim Week festivities in Miami. Held at 1111 Lincoln Rd., the second annual iteration of SIHOF was co-chaired by Monday Swimwear cofounders Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman.

Brand legend Camille Kostek, magazine regular Ellie Thumann and rookie Jocelyn Corona all posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the evening’s ceremony, while Lais Ribeiro (who was featured in the issue four times between 2017 and 2021) and SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day were also in attendance.

Day, who was honored at last year’s inaugural event with the Media Icon award, took a moment to welcome everyone to this year’s event while reminding attendees about the importance of representation and visibility within the fashion and beauty industries.

“From dismantling systemic barriers and representation to demonstrating that our confidence is our greatest equalizer, the swimwear industry has rewritten the very definition of visibility,” Day stated. “Moving forward, our promise is unwavering. We will continue to stand on the right side of progress, leveraging our history to champion multidimensional women who refuse to let the world define them. Swimwear may be our canvas, but empowerment, inclusivity and authentic storytelling are all of our masterpiece.”

Below, take a look at some of the fashionable highlights from last evening’s Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame Honors Night.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek | John Parra/Getty Images

Kostek, who posed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Botswana, wore an ice blue gown for the occasion that fit her figure impeccably. She accessorized with a thick gold arm cuff, strappy sandals and a small black purse. The former New England Patriots cheerleader attended with her beau, Rob Gronkowski, by her side.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

Thumann, who was photographed for this year’s magazine in the Fort Myers, Fla., area, opted for a strapless floor-length dress last evening, which she paired with silver jewelry and matching heels. The four-time SI Swimsuit model wore her blonde locks in beachy waves fit for the affair.

Jocelyn Corona

Jocelyn Corona | John Parra/Getty Images

Corona, a rookie in this year’s publication, was photographed in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico for her brand debut. For Wednesday night’s festivities, Corona wore a sheer leopard print dress with peek-a-boo undergarments beneath. She styled her hair in a sophisticated up-do and paired her ensemble with black heels.

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro | John Parra/Getty Images

Ribeiro, whose most recent SI Swimsuit feature took place in Sacramento, Calif., made tie-dye look incredibly chic. She wore a halter neck white gown accented with red, green and blue hues throughout. The model opted to wear her hair up and accessorized with silver heels.

MJ Day

MJ Day | Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

Day’s white, one-shouldered gown brought an air of Greek goddess energy to the evening, which she paired with chandelier drop earrings and a few silver bangle bracelets adorning one wrist.

Kostek, Thumann and Corona will each hit the runway this Saturday for the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show. See who else will strut the catwalk at the W South Beach this weekend here!

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