Simone Biles ‘Knows Ball’ in Cheeky WAG Look at Bears Vs. Saints Game
Simone Biles simply can’t stop serving.
The Chicago Bears WAG is putting everyone on to what stunning game day fashion looks like, and how football fans can take everyday basics and elevate them into an Instagram-worthy moment. Case in point, her latest sporty ensemble, which features her wearing a white long-sleeve low-plunge top and a black mini skirt with her favorite player’s number and last name—i.e., her husband, Jonathan Owens—displayed on the front and back. It’s a classic example of how two simple pieces come together to make a fire ensemble.
And Biles gives this outfit a dosage of dazzle with white heeled knee-high boots and a small white mini purse with “Owens” embedded on the front of the item. In addition to the accessories, her black and honey brown locks are well styled, having more than enough body and volume to make it an absolutely flawless look.
One of the ways Biles shows love and support for her husband is through her fashion. Without a doubt, she knows ball, and it’s because of her extensive knowledge on how to make a praiseworthy game day fashion moment that fans can’t get enough of their favorite WAG style guru.
“Seeing your glam fits every week is my Super Bowl 😮💨,” a comment read.
“Mrs biles Owen’s you are everything you think you are 😍😍😍😍,” one fan expressed.
“All of her custom outfits lately are 🔥🔥🔥,” another fan pointed out.
Recreate Simone Biles’s WAG Look
Fortunately for fellow fashionistas out there, the two-time SI Swimsuit model isn’t keeping secrets, as she took to her TikTok account to fill everyone in on how they can also achieve this level of glam.
“Hey guys, we’re at the Bears vs. Saints game and we’re doing an outfit check,” Biles stated in her video. “I have a bodysuit. Skirt—reworked the roster. And a little purse. And white tall boots. As always, I need all the height I can get. Go Bears.”
White bodysuit
A simple garment like this pairs with virtually any color, style or pattern. What’s more, with its smooth fit, it’ll hug every inch of your curves to deliver a flattering look. This white body suit from Fashion Nova ($12) is the perfect choice.
Reworked jersey skirt
Head to your favorite team’s official online store to purchase a jersey with your star athlete’s number. If it so happens to be Owens, the Chicago Bears site is currently listing Owens’s jersey for $129.99. After purchase, turn the shirt into a skirt by following the tailoring steps of other fashion-forward football fans.
Knee-high heeled boots
Steve Madden’s Lander White Leather Boots ($189) are guaranteed to have you looking just like Biles. Be it for added height like the Olympian or to have utterly fire heeled boots in your closet for the fall season, these shoes are well worth the splurge.
White mini purse
Don’t worry, you don’t have to sacrifice your favorite white mini purse for the sake of this outfit. Once you grab your fabulous mini purse—like this Olga Berg Sasha Top Handle Bag ($95), for example—pick up some temporary stickers to put the name and number of your beloved football player on it.
Last but not least, sprinkle in some accessories to add your own personal touch, and voilà! Your Simone Biles-inspired game day outfit is complete.