Simone Biles Photographed the Bears vs. 49ers Game, and the NFL Just Shared the Results
While we’ve seen Simone Biles at numerous NFL stadiums throughout the fall and into the winter months in support of her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens, the 11-time Olympic medalist and two-time SI Swimsuit model took on a new position during the team’s away matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 28.
Biles photographs the Bears’ Week 17 matchup
That position, of course, was as a photographer. The 28-year-old gymnast sported some NFL gear on the field at Levi’s Stadium and snapped some frames before kickoff, which the NFL revealed to Instagram the same day in a joint post with Biles and the Bears.
While the model—who traveled to Houston in 2017 and Puerto Vallarta in 2019 with SI Swimsuit—took some shots of the home team, who ultimately bested Chicago 42-38 in the Week 17 game, she snagged a few photos of her beau, including a smiling solo shot and a candid snap while mid-stretch.
“This is so cute,” Paige Lorenze penned to the post. Team USA chimed in separately, “Sideline Simone 📸.”
A legendary link-up
And of course, we couldn’t help but swoon over this adorable interaction between fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo, who attended the matchup to cheer on her own husband, wide receiver Christian McCaffrey, and the 49ers. In a crimson fur coat paired with an otherwise all-black outfit, the three-time model and SI Swimsuit 2020 cover girl shared a warm embrace with Biles, which the NFL shared to Instagram in collaboration with SNF on NBC.
Suni Lee goes behind the lens
Biles also isn’t the only brand model to double as an NFL photographer this week alone.
On Christmas Day, Lee—a SI Swimsuit 2025-featured athlete—headed to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., to capture the Vikings’ home game vs. the Detroit Lions. Perhaps the six-time Olympic medalist brought some good luck with her, as the Vikings notched a commanding 23-10 victory against their fellow NFC North team, after previously beating the Lions by just three points, 27-24, in Week 9.
Will we see more SI Swimsuit models behind the camera in 2026? Only time will tell. However, we know one thing for sure; we’ll definitely be seeing them cheering loud and proud for their respective partners as the NFL 2025-2026 season approaches its conclusion.
Check out the full list of models who’ll be cheering on their partners this season here!