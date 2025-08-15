Simone Biles Is Our Ultimate Corpcore Inspiration in Chic White Set
Simone Biles knows how to leave jaws on the floor time and time again with her A+ fashion sense. And the Olympian and SI Swimsuit model showed off this talent once again with a very fashion-forward ensemble, which she wore while attending a Hollywood event for her 2024 Netflix title, Simon Biles Rising.
The athlete brought back the corpcore aesthetic by wearing a mesmerizing fitted white blazer with a medium-sized plunge cut to show off some skin. She paired this top with a cute white pleated skirt that stopped just before her knees. The pinstripes on both garments gave the ensemble a nice flair. Topping off her look, she wore a pair of black open-toed heels, and she also sported rings of gold necklaces.
Her hair and makeup for this look were easy, breezy and beautiful, as she wore her jet-black hair straight down with a clean middle part. A barely there glam will always be in style, especially when finished with a neutral-toned lip and a touch of mascara, which highlights her natural beauty.
But this professional wear wasn’t just for the office—for Biles, it made for the perfect attire to celebrate her 2024 docuseries on the streaming platform.
Simone Biles Rising follows the life of the decorated American gymnast on and off the mat. The docuseries depicted the various highs, lows and in-betweens that came with being in the limelight. The series also shows the many trials and tribulations she underwent when partaking in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the event where the entire world was watching to see what she would do next. Above all, Simone Biles Rising emphasizes the prowess she continuously shows by getting back up over and over again, no matter how many times she’s been knocked down.
“I worked with my therapist for so long that it felt really easy to be vulnerable,” the SI Swimsuit model told Netflix’s TUDUM when asked how she pushed through talking about traumatic events and memories. “I didn’t really need to put up a wall when discussing [what happened in Tokyo] anymore, as opposed to two years ago. We really tried to involve it as much as possible because it happened, the whole world saw it, and we didn’t want to glaze over it.”
She then added, “I wanted people in a similar situation to know what helped me. I’m not saying it’s going to help you, but these were the steps that I took that helped.”
In addition to presenting Biles’s journey, the 2024 show also aimed to convey how much the gymnastics space has changed from then to now. In its current era, gymnasts are allowed to be human beings before athletes.
“But the culture around gymnastics has also shifted, and that has helped as well. It took a long time. It’s always been known as a tough sport: you’re not supposed to cry, and this is the only way to make it. Now we’ve realized there can be soft love and communication. That you don’t have to push through the pain. And that you can have time and longevity in your career," she expressed.
Flash forward a year later, the story of Simone Biles Rising still rings true and inspires all.
“I’ve learned to be soft and to live in the moments where you’re feeling vulnerable and you want to be open and honest,” Biles said of her main takeaways from her Netflix docuseries. “And that it’s O.K. to share your story so that people can hear your voice.“