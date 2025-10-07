Simone Biles Puts Her Stamp of Approval on This Neutral Swimwear Pattern
Las Vegas looks mighty fine on Simone Biles!
The American gymnast recently took a trip to Sin City ahead of her husband, Jonathan Owens, competing with the Chicago Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders. While her man and his team were taking home the win, Biles was living her best life, exploring the sights and sounds of the city alongside her good friends. Her Vegas adventures led her to a fabulous pool party, where she wore a super cute swimsuit look, consisting of a Chrome Hearts black tank top and camouflage bikini bottoms.
See Biles’s Las Vegas Instagram photo dump here.
Between her many stunning outfits and her adventures throughout the city, Biles really came, saw and conquered Las Vegas. As she was doing so, she filmed a TikTok vlog detailing everything she and her pals got up to during their trip.
“I’m not going to lie, coming to Vegas with me should be its own Olympic sport and I’m about to show you why. Because of one of the perks of being an NFL WAG and my besties having the best jobs is that they can stop, drop and show up to wherever I am. In this case, it’s Vegas,” Biles expressed in her video.
“First, we had to take a shot. Or like, you know, four. Get a little bit of shopping. And guys, our hotel has the Hall of Excellence and guess who’s in there? That’s right. Your girl. Then we went to party at Encore and we got to see Marshmello.”
The two-time SI Swimsuit model then went on to give her audience an outfit check, stating, “Outfit of the day: slick back pony, Chrome Hearts (top) and that’s the ‘fit.”
Later on in the video, Biles enjoyed the Las Vegas nightlife by going to a club where Dom Dolla was working the spins. She got to meet the club DJ thanks to her good friend, Miles.
A glam session was much-needed the morning after, as Biles had to quickly get all dolled up for game day. Her beloved Chicago Bears jersey outfit looks as fly on her Instagram as it did in the stands.
After the game, Biles’s group came together to take a couple of snaps of their exciting day. Living it up in the suite and capturing mementos can certainly work up an appetite, which is why dinner and even more memory-making shopping trips followed not too far behind.
“The party never ends,” she stated. “We had to go celebrate at dinner. Duh. And honestly, now we’re just playing in the stores. These people were probably sick of me, but they did say that we were the best customers of the day.“
Concluding her vlog, Biles said, “And your girl was tired, so I did call up my jet people and was like, ‘Can you please get me back home to my man. So we’re out. Peace out, Vegas. You owe us nothing.”